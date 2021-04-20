Abingdon, VA: Southwest Virginia’s Hub ﻿for World-Class Outdoor Adventure

Southwest Virginia , an unparalleled collection of outdoor experiences awaits. Amidst the Blue Ridge Mountains of, an unparalleled collection of outdoor experiences awaits. Abingdon, Virginia is the perfect spot to pick an adventure, take it on and crush it! As an added bonus, when the day is done, Abingdon’s visitors can recall their conquests while enjoying the remarkable selection of amazing amenities of this historic town.

Just off I-81, only ten minutes north of Bristol, Tennessee, and two hours northeast of Asheville, North Carolina, Abingdon is a convenient drive from the region’s metropolitan areas and an excellent escape for those who want to get out and explore. Hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking, climbing, and more are highlights of the adventures awaiting in Abingdon.

The first experience for many is the Virginia Creeper Trail (Abingdon Trailhead: 300 Green Spring Rd, Abingdon, VA 24210). Multiple entry points offer a variety of options, from an easy two-hour ride to an all-day, 68-mile round trip. Although biking is most popular on the trail, hiking and horseback riding are also permitted. The Hall of Fame Rails to Trails route, named for the 1880’s steam engines that traversed the mountain grades, includes 47 original trestle bridges and amazing views of rivers, forests, and farmlands that change with the seasons.

At the adjacent Creeper Trail Welcome Center, there is free parking, and local outfitters are happy to arrange bike rental and shuttle service to White Top Station (Whitetop Gap Rd, Whitetop, VA 24292). The Creeper Trail Bike Shop (201 Pecan St SE, Abingdon, VA 24210), just two blocks from the trailhead, offers bike rentals, sales and repairs, and a shuttle service. For the serious cycling fans, there are more nearby bike routes to explore, as well. Abingdon offers access to all these eight amazing bike trails in the region.

For hikers, the must-do adventure is exploring the nearby Channels Natural Area Preserve (Brumley Gap Rd, Abingdon, VA 24210). The Channels is named for its maze-like system of sandstone crevices and boulders found along the crest of Middle Knob, the 4,208-foot-high point of Clinch Mountain. A combination of high elevation forest, rock outcrop, and cliff communities are a wonderland to explore. The 721-acre preserve is part of the 4,836-acre Channels State Forest , which is open from dawn to dusk for hiking, wildlife watching, biking, horseback riding, hunting (with permit), and picnicking.

The quality of fishing in the region is second to none and the variety has something for everyone. Anglers can choose from excellent options including the trout-stocked waters of Big Tumbling Creek or the highly-rated fly fishing at Whitetop Laurel Creek , a natural wild trout stream, ranked as one of the finest in the Southeast.

For bouldering, Grayson Highlands State Park (829 Grayson Highland Ln., Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363) is known as the best site in Virginia, with more than 700 named climbing routes on seven fields. It's also known for its wild ponies, hiking and equestrian trails, and amazing views. The nearby Mount Rogers National Recreation Area (3714 Hwy 16, Marion, VA 24354) offers some of the wildest and highest mountain terrain in Virginia as well as access to the Appalachian Trail.

With so many options available, some turn to the outdoor adventure itineraries offered online by the Abingdon Convention and Visitors Center. And of course, the amazing dining options in the idyllic setting of historic downtown Abingdon make fueling up for all that outdoor adventure a memorable experience and a highlight of any visit.

Dining offers just a taste of the wealth of amenities that makes Abingdon the perfect location for both finding adventure and for taking the edge off at day’s end. This walkable, bikeable town makes enjoying entertainment venues, local art displays, and all manner of downtown fun accessible. For details on where to stay, eat, shop, and enjoy, go to www.VisitAbingdonVirginia. com