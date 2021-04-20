Johnson City Parks and Recreation announces 2021 summer camps

Pre-registration required, opens April 19

With 23 different camps designed to keep kids active, engaged and connected to their friends and community, children ages 6-12 won’t be bored this summer. A complete list of summer camps being offered by Johnson City Parks and Recreation can be found on the City website or the Parks and Rec Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/jcparkstn.

The following summer camps will have limited capacity due to social distancing requirements:

Jump-Start JC Camp and Carver Recreation Camp – 60

Biking Camps – 12

Sports/Specialty Camps – 25

Nature Camps – 28

Langston Centre Camps – 18

Johnson City Parks and Recreation will open camp registration Monday, April 19 at 8 a.m. Participants may register online at www.myjcparks.org or in person at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.; Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave.; or Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway.

Each registrant must complete a registration form, and all fees must be paid in full before acceptance into camp. Refunds will not be issued after camp begins, except for doctor-approved medical reasons.

For more information, please call 423-283-5820 or email jcparksinfo@johnsoncitytn.org.