Spring: A Time for Re-Birth

I spend a tremendous amount of my time on the interstate. Like, probably half my waking hours if not more.

This being the circumstances, I have a lot of time to myself where I can let my thoughts float around and simmer or I can crank up an old Dateline podcast and get lost in a murder mystery. Today is Easter Sunday and as I was making the 4.5 hour pilgrimage back to Nashville, I had nothing to do but take in the sights on this perfect sunny day. As the foliage on the side of the road whizzed by, bathed in the sunlight of a cloudless, spring sky, I realized it was actually finally spring.

Between the dazzling colors filling the trees and grass and the spirit of the Easter Holiday, I was lifted with the notion that this time of year truly is a time for re-birth, re-growth and resurrection. Whether you’re religious or not, it’s not hard to take note of everything around us coming to life this time of year, and I think as human animals it’s only natural we follow suit.

This is the perfect opportunity to get back to you and make those changes that will stimulate growth within your own life. It’s so wonderful to know that if even a tree who is permanently rooted to one spot can shake off its dead leaves and bloom bigger and more beautiful than before, that you absolutely can too. Shake off those dead leaves and let the rot of them fertilize your roots and become the things that make you stronger and more vibrant!

It always seems like this season changes overnight. One day you’re layered up in sweaters and coats, trudging through the sludge of dreary gray rain, then the next you look up, it’s 70 degrees and everything is green again. And I love that. It’s important to be reminded that even rainy days serve their purpose, and that in the blink of an eye, sometimes without even realizing it, your whole world can change.

In my own experience this has very much been the case. There are days when I look around and wonder how did I end up here? I have to actively remind myself of the hard work, the rough roads already endured that led me here, and it definitely makes any upcoming obstacles seem more manageable.

While doing things perfectly and never making mistakes might seem ideal, I kind of more enjoy a comeback story. For me, there is nothing more satisfying than exceeding someone else’s expectations. And like the Easter story of Resurrection, when seemingly everyone has written us off, we’re all capable of taking time to regroup and BAM! shock everyone by overcoming all odds and reemerge better than before.

Spring is such a wonderful reminder that nothing truly dies. That no matter how brown and brittle and despondent things may seem, everything has a season and seemingly overnight can burst into full bloom. From the leaves on a tree to the story of the people’s champ Jesus Christ, nothing is ever truly down for the count.

Every day we all face challenges- some that are more of a struggle than others. Take the hint from Mother Nature and use all that bad weather to force growth. It’s time. I’ll say it again for my ears especially- ITS. TIME.

This week’s column is a bit short because I am trying to get my life together before a very exciting vacation! For the first time in my life I’m venturing west of Memphis-way west- and using my PTO to explore wine country in Paso Robles, CA! I have a jam packed long weekend and I’m exhausted already, but I’m so blessed to be taking this type of trip and can’t wait to fill you all in when I return. Have a wonderful week everyone and I hope to see you all blooming next week!