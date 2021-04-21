The Birthplace of Country Music Museumhas once again teamed up with Music Maker Relief Foundation to host a new special exhibit entitled Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers, scheduled to open on Sunday, April 18 in the museum’s Special Exhibits Gallery.

Our Living Past is a collection of 25 framed photographs made with wet-plate collodion photography and printed with a platinum/palladium process that was invented in the 1850s. Subjects of the photographs include roots artists Derek Trucks, John Dee Holeman, Algia Mae Hinton, Captain Luke, Martha Spencer, and more. The photographs are the work of Music Maker co-founder Timothy Duffy, who has immortalized Southern musicians and the world in which they live for the past 35 years. A selection of folk art pieces made by Music Maker musicians is also part of the exhibit. For more information about Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org. The special exhibit runs through September 30; other programming related to the exhibit will soon be announced.