26th Annual Iris Festival Returns to Historic Downtown Greeneville

After cancellation due to COVID in 2020, the 26th Annual Iris Festival hosted by the Greene County Partnership is scheduled to return this year on Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16, in historic downtown Greeneville. The Iris Festival was created in 1994 and has become the community’s major festival of the year, featuring artists, craftsmen, merchants, food vendors, and entertainers from across the country.

This year’s festival will feature a wide variety of artists and craftspeople, food vendors, a dance stage, an entertainment stage, the very popular Merchants’ Market, the Sundown on Depot Cruise-In, Miss Iris Festival Pageant and much more.

In order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and practice social distancing, vendors will be appropriately spaced away from each other and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the festival area.

Arts and crafts booths with be positioned along College, Depot and Academy streets with a variety of items for purchase, ranging from jewelry, woodcrafts, soups, and dips.

The music stage will feature onstage musical entertainers during the two-day event. The dance stage at the opposite end of the festival area will be featuring a varied lineup of performances, including jazz and tap, square dancing, line dancing and clogging. You can also expect more than 300 cars, trucks, and bikes of all makes and models, modern and antique, to be lined through the streets of downtown for the Sundown on Depot Cruise-In.

More detailed information on every aspect of the festival will be released in the coming weeks. To apply for a booth space or obtain more information on the various aspects of the festival, please visit www.greenevilleirisfestival.com or contact the Partnership at 423-638-4111.