Building Reopening: Washington County Public Library

We at the Washington County Public Library are excited to welcome you back at our libraries starting Monday, May 3! We are reopening with limited hours and services for the time being. Here is what you can expect on your next visit:

Our buildings will be open for browsing and computer usage on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Our Curbside Services will continue on same schedule of Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To keep our staff and patrons safe, please remember to follow CDC guidelines and wear your mask while in our buildings, wash and sanitize your hands frequently and to keep social distancing practices. Please refrain from visiting our buildings if you are experiencing symptoms of illness such as having a cough or fever and utilize our Curbside Services instead.

Our meeting rooms and gathering spaces will continue to be unavailable at this time and our programs will still be conducted online or through take-home programming packets when applicable.

We will begin to collect new fines and fees that accrue after our opening date. If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call us and we will gladly help you navigate this transition.

At this time, we are still not accepting book and media donations. However, we strongly advise our patrons to continue supporting us by getting involved with our Friends of the Library group. Monetary donations can be made out to the F.O.L. and dropped off at either library location.

For more information about our reopening call us at Jonesborough: (423) 753-1800 or Gray Branch: (423) 477-1550. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for further updates.