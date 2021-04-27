City of Johnson City to hold annual Johnson City Spring Cleanup

The City of Johnson City Department of Public Works will hold its annual Johnson City Spring Cleanup on Saturday, May 1. The event will provide Johnson City residents with the opportunity to clear out unwanted household items that are not normally collected by City crews. To participate, residents may either drop off items at one of four collection sites or place items at the curb in front of their residence for pick-up. Items must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on May 1. Residents who choose to drop off their items may bring them to the parking lot at one of the following locations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.:

Intersection of Legion Street and State of Franklin Road

Intersection of Morningside Drive and Pactolas Road (Lot C at Science Hill High School)

120 Carroll Creek Road (Winged Deer Park – boat ramp lot)

4352 N. Roan St. (former Boones Creek Middle School)

Examples of acceptable items include recyclables such as metals, e-waste, cardboard, aluminum, and paper as well as non-recyclable items such as tires, air conditioning units, paint, and other items that are not normally collected by City crews. Bulk items that are normally collected by City crews – such as mattresses, furniture, etc. – will also be accepted. Paint must be sealed, and if it is placed at the curb for pick-up, it must be set to the side of other waste. Hazardous materials are prohibited, and loads larger than pick-up trucks will not be allowed.

