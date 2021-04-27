Emory & Henry College to hold virtual summer camps for middle and high school students

Emory & Henry College is offering its Healthcare Careers Camp and Summer Scholars Institute & Leadership Program virtually this summer. Summer camp participants will be able to join in the programming from their own homes.

The third annual Healthcare Careers Camp is available for rising high school juniors and seniors who are interested in exploring healthcare careers such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, physician assistant, athletic training, pharmacy, optometry, nursing, medicine or veterinary medicine.

Online sessions will take place each day June 7-11, 2021 and will feature speakers from a wide range of healthcare fields. Additionally, June 14-17, 2021, students will be provided with in-person observation opportunities at several local healthcare facilities daily from 9-11 a.m. Students are provided transportation from the main Emory & Henry College campus to the observation site and back. Students can choose to take one or both camp sessions.

“The camp is a tremendous step toward increasing the number of healthcare providers in our region,” says J.P. Barfield, E&H Exercise Science professor and director of the pre-health program. “The Pre-Health program at Emory & Henry encourages a new generation of healthcare professionals to see what’s entailed in these careers while exploring healthcare.”

Registration is available at

www.ehc.edu/summer-programs- camps/healthcare-careers- camps/.

The Summer Scholars Institute & Leadership Program provides students with an opportunity to begin a new adventure in learning and growing. The program includes a unique mix of learning activities designed to broaden academic interests and provides skills and tools to help students become better prepared for leadership roles in high school and college.

The sessions are available for rising 6-12th graders. This camp is a renowned and long-standing tradition offered at Emory & Henry for bright and engaged learners who wish to be college bound in their futures. Students will interact with E&H faculty and engage creatively as well as using critical problem solving skills.

Online sessions will take place each day June 14-18, 2021. Registration is available at www.ehc.edu/summer-scholars.