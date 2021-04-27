ETSU offering free pharmacy summer day camp, June 26 and July 17

Students interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession can attend East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy’s annual summer camp, “Gatton Pharmacy Footprints.” This year, because of limited space due to COVID-19 restrictions, students can choose to attend a free day camp one of two days: June 26 or July 17, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

The camp is open to rising high school juniors, seniors and college students. Other levels may be considered on an individual basis. The registration deadline is June 19, 2021. Each camp includes a free boxed lunch.

Activities include learning about the pharmacy profession from expert faculty; conducting patient assessment procedures; discovering pharmacy compounding techniques; practicing pharmacotherapy on human simulators; hearing from students about their experience at Gatton; admissions workshop sessions; and tours of the Gatton College of Pharmacy building and ETSU Interprofessional Education and Research Center.

“We are very excited to host these free day camps and give students the ability to learn about the pharmacy profession in a safe and fun environment,” said Joy Hurley, director of the summer camp.

Learn more and register at etsu.edu/pharmacycamp. For questions, contact pharmacy@etsu.edu or 423-439-6338.