JONESBOROUGH FARMERS MARKET OPENS SATURDAY MAY 1ST

Jonesborough Farmers Market opens the 2021 market season on Saturday, May 1st in downtown Jonesborough. The market will be open 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at a new location in the parking lot behind the Washington County Courthouse.

Jonesborough Farmers Market is a 100% producer only market where everything sold is grown, raised or made by farmers and food producers located within 100 miles of Jonesborough. Market shoppers will find a variety of seasonal produce, meat, cheese, baked goods, eggs, honey, pet treats, plants and locally roasted coffee. The McKinney Center will be at the market with an art activity that children can pick up, along with information about their summer program schedule.

The market will open using CDC guidelines for farmers markets to help ensure safe access to local food while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks and social distancing are required and customers should wash their hands before shopping. Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the Information Booth.

Jonesborough Farmers Market accepts EBT-SNAP benefits and offers the Double Up Food Bucks program that matches every SNAP purchase dollar for dollar up to $20 with money that can be used to purchase fruits, vegetables, herbs and mushrooms.

Visit the Jonesborough Farmers Market website for more information

Jonesborough Farmers Market, along with the online farmer market and Boone Street Market is operated by Jonesborough Locally Grown, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that works to expand markets and educational opportunities for local producers and consumers. For more information call 423-788-4174 or send an email to jfm@jonesboroughlocallygrown.org.