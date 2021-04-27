Selfie Room Open at WKMA 

William King Museum of Art celebrates the debut of their spring exhibition with the opening of the Selfie Room!

On display through September 19, “A Painting Tradition” takes a look at 18th – 19th century paintings. Learn about the people behind the portraits through a look at the lives of the artists and the sitters along with the his torical events that drove the production of portraits.

After you see the show, visit our free Selfie Room and create some portraits of your own! With 12 different stations available and fun props to choose from, the only limit is your own imagination. Bring your friends and family, have fun, get creative, and share your photos with William King Museum by tagging #SelfieWKMA.

The Selfie Room is free and open to the public Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pm, and Sunday 1pm – 5pm. Covid guidelines are in place to keep you safe. Limit 10 individuals in room at a time. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed inside building. Selfie Room and props sanitized regularly. Hand sanitizer and hand wash ing station available in the Selfie Room for your convenience.

For information on reserving the Selfie Room for private group sessions, contact Nikki Hicks at (276) 628-5005 x113 or nhicks@wkmuseum.org.

The Museum is open seven days a week: Mon – Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is FREE. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.

William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, William King Museum of Art is a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Virginia Association of Museums, and is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.