Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will be hosting Springtime in Haynesville – A Civil War reenactment on May 1 and 2. During the Civil War, Johnson City was called Haynesville in honor of Landon Carter Haynes. The site and camps will be open from 9am till 4pm. A small battle will take place at 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Before the battle, visit the camps of Confederate and Union soldiers and learn how the soldiers lived during the war. There will be plenty of fun and interesting things to see and do for every one of all ages.

Also, discover the rich history of Tipton-Haynes as you examine the site’s eleven historic structures. The historic home of the Haynes family will be open for visitors to tour through. Explore the cave and feel it’s cool air on a warm spring day. Take a relaxing stroll along the site’s quarter mile nature trail.

Admission for the Springtime in Haynesville Civil War Reenactment is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. As always, Members are free! For more information call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.com. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 South Roan Street in Johnson City and is partially funded by the Tennessee Historical Commission.