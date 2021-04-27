The Lazy Llama : AN AGRI-TOURISM JEWEL IN OUR OWN BACKYARD

Art at the Llama Farm

The seventh annual “Art at the Llama Farm” is a day camp experience located at Walnut Ridge Llama Farm only minutes from Greeneville and Jonesborough in Chuckey, Tennessee. The llama farm offers a summer day camp unlike any other in East Tennessee. It provides children the opportunity to discover a world where life takes place in harmony with nature. Children will enjoy and learn through fiber arts and crafts while surrounded by the tranquility of llamas. The 25-acre llama farm & campground is the ideal setting for such a unique art and farm experience. Children do not have to be “artistic” to attend the camp. This engaging environment will help children discover their own abilities and creativity through art, farm, and llama activities. They will enjoy the lost art of fiber and interact with one of the world’s most gentle and popular creatures, llamas.

The llama farm camp is open to boys and girls ages 9 through 13 years old. It runs from Tuesday, June 15th through Friday, June 18th. Campers will rotate through two art sessions and two farm/llama activity sessions each day. Jerry & Carolyn are both educators and have worked with elementary & high school students their entire educational career. Jerry is a retired high school principal and Carolyn is an elementary/high school art teacher who will be retiring in May 2021. They look forward to sharing their love of llamas and art with your children. Call Mr. Jerry at 423-823-2100 to request a camp application. The slots are limited and will fill up fast. You can find more information at WalnutRidgeLlamas.com under Art Day Camp.

Storytelling Llama Hikes

Have you ever taken a llama on a hike? The Walnut Ridge Llama Trail is an easy hike on the llama farm that will take you through the woods and llama pastures. You will enter the farm loaded with unique animals including over 50 llamas, Nubian goats, miniature donkeys, and a miniature horse. There will be several stops along the way to hear humorous stories about the farm. You will also hear Native American tales and many local historical facts about Davy Crockett and President Andrew Johnson. You will visit the llama barn where you will be able to pet and interact with the baby llamas called “crias”. The llama hike will reach the top elevation on the farm of 1,560 ft. where you will see a beautiful view of the Tennessee Valley. The storytelling hiking adventure is about 1½ hours long. You will begin and end the hike at the Campground Llama Store where you can purchase llama things including llama hats, socks, clothing, toys, homemade soaps, llama yarn, walking sticks, etc. You will also see Ms. Carolyn’s art studio where she spins, weaves, and paints. Call Mr. Jerry at 423-823-2100 or go online at AirBnB Experiences for reservations. You can find more information at LazyLlamaCampground.com under “farm activities.”