Who Are You?

What does your brand do?

You went into business for a reason. Your audience needs you, but do they know WHY they need you? Ask your audience what their pain points are and solve them. Solving issues is a great way to build trust and a loyal customer base.

Why are you passionate about your brand?

Why did you build your business? What makes you get out of bed in the morning ready to make it better than it was the day before? Use that passion to fuel your marketing efforts. Your passion will drive customers to your product/service and can turn them into brand ambassadors who are just as passionate about it as you are.

Why is your brand your top priority?

You want to make a profit. Your brand has to be a top priority to make that happen. Why are you willing to put your brand above everything else to turn a profit? What makes your brand special enough to put forth the amount of effort it takes to thrive? Knowing what drives you towards profits will help you reach your goals and build a better business.

What makes you want to read your own content?

Do you create content that makes you want to share it with your friends and family? How are you solving problems for your potential customers via social media? Put your heart and soul into your social media persona and your audience will keep coming back. Authenticity builds brands because people buy from people. Selling a product on social media will bring in profits, but authentically providing solutions to potential customers via social media will create word of mouth marketing and social media sharing that will far surpass traditional marketing methods.

What challenges would you face if you were your own customer?

If you came into your office or store right now, what would be your main goal? Step inside the shoes of your customers to get a feel for what they are looking for from your company. Stepping into their shoes will help you see your brand from a new perspective and will benefit both you and

your customers.

Knowing your brand inside and out is beneficial to building your customer base. Take the time to learn what makes you unique and let those

qualities shine!