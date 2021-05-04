California Dreamin’

I’m finally back in the work groove and have had a moment to process my whirlwind mini-vacay. Now that things are feeling mostly normal again (?? Sort of??) many of you may be looking for a new adventure, something off your usual radar, and I would love to share my itinerary just because my trip was absolutely lovely and I wouldn’t change a thing. So read ahead if you’re interested in all things Central Coast Cali!

My most important piece of advice would be to book this trip for longer than 3 days possible. California is so big and beautiful, there’s so much to explore. It should have been a 2 week trip for me but alas, maybe next year.

As I mentioned last week, my flight got rerouted at the last moment which ended up being a great thing for someone who has never been to the state and was short on time. I highly recommend flying into LAX and driving up the coast to your destination. Rent a car, a convertible if you can, and wind your way through the hills and canyons, past the Malibu mega-mansions and vast cattle ranches. I really wish I’d had time to stop and explore Santa Barbara, as it looks absolutely magnificent and has its own little wine region but I’m adding it to the bucket list.

My first night I stayed in Pismo Beach at The Vespera on Ocean. This hotel was spectacular; I could not have designed it better myself. The glass wrapped balconies had no disruption to the sandy views of the Pacific. After checking in dinner was most important on the agenda. Thankfully it was a very short walk 2 buildings over to Sea Venture, where dinner was served on an open air patio. I witnessed probably the best sunset of my life, dined on crab cakes and drank delicious wines from local vineyards. After the sun went down they cranked up the pole heaters because that wind off the ocean makes things chilly quick! Just a heads up, in this region of California it reaches 80+ degrees in the daytime, but in the evenings it dips to 30s and 40s. The mountains trap the cold, salty air from the Pacific, making it an ideal environment for growing grapes, but not ideal for an unprepared tourist!

The next morning was a 45 minute drive up to Paso Robles for an early morning massage at the resort. I got a great look at the colorful ramshackle buildings lining the coastline as I left Pismo and wished I had more time to explore this little beach community. Again, another note for the bucket list. There was no traffic on the early morning drive, so we arrived at Allegretto Vineyard Resort with enough time for breakfast and mimosas at the on-site restaurant. Allegretto was absolutely breathtaking. This resort was opened in 2017 by a super spiritual guy, from what I was told by staff. The entire grounds are designed to be a space of calm, peace and tranquility. There are gardens planted to align with the astrological signs, a Christian chapel with a hand-carved statue of the Virgin Mary, several Hindu artworks including a large ivory Ganesha, Buddhist statues and even a few labyrinths. Practically every source of spirituality is beautifully represented amongst the grape vines and olive trees…it’s basically somewhere I want to go, turn off my phone and disappear for a month.

Following a wonderful massage it was time to hit the road for the first day of winery tours. (I highly recommend taking a limo concierge like we did to get you from place to place. These folks are pros, they know everyone in the area, and will hustle you to the next spot when it’s time to go, ensuring you see as much as possible. Plus you don’t have to worry about driving after all the tasting and trust me, even though those little pours seem so small, you WILL need a driver.) Our first stop was at Cass, which happens to be wine I sell in Nashville. The vineyard was incredible; a plot of palm trees looked down over the slopes full of vines. They offer horseback riding and have even converted boxcars into Air BnB’s for guests who want to stay on property. The owners were onsite and gracious, the staff was knowledgeable and laid back, and the food truck serving up brisket was just what the doctor ordered.

Next stop was Glunz Family Winery, another small operation I represent in Nashville. Matthew, one of the owners, took us on a behind the scenes tour where we got to do private tastings straight from the barrel of new vintages that have yet to be bottled. They even have a little putting green to play on while you enjoy your wine. The last winery of the day was Bianchi, and with their beautiful koi pond and views of the merlot vines, it was a great place to wind down before dinner.

I honestly thought 3 wineries wasn’t enough to fill the day, but it turns out that was actually pushing it time-wise. Plan on spending 1 ½-2 hours at each spot, with most closing at 5-6pm. After winding our way down the mountains into the charming and bustling downtown of Paso, we enjoyed dinner on the patio at The Catch. Following a filling meal I retired back to the resort where I was able to unwind with a final glass of wine in the gardens before calling it a much-needed early night.

The next morning I ventured back downtown for breakfast at Cowgirl Café. This nostalgic diner offers piles of grub paired with oversized mimosas and boasts saloon doors on the way to the restrooms. So cute and so fun. On this day we started the wine tasting tour at Broken Earth’s tasting room, who had some pretty amazing stone fired pizzas to pair with their selection of wines. This is a more urban setting and not on the actual vineyard so it was a cool change of pace. Next was Daou, who was by far the largest with the most stunning views. I don’t have enough time, space or vocabulary to express the beauty of this property; all I can do is urge you to give it a Google at the very least. Daou sits atop a very high mountain and the drive up to the winery alone is incredible. Every turn around the curvy mountain road gifts sweeping views of Paso Robles. The last stop of the day before dinner was Willow Creek Wine Collective, a cool boutique operation run out of the home of a young couple. It’s intimate and unique and the wife offers fresh baked focaccia bread from her own kitchen which is always the way to my heart.

My last meal was at Il Cortile, a great little Italian restaurant where I gorged myself on lamb and local zinfandel until my insides were ready to burst. I crashed early again, which was much needed for a 430am drive to the airport.

I could easily ramble for hours about this epic trip, but I hope this little preview was enough to entice you to make the journey for yourself. I’m already planning my next trip back!