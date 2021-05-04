Keep Greene Beautiful Announces the Iris Festival 3 Mile Walk

Keep Greene Beautiful is excited to announce the addition of the Iris Festival 3 Mile Walk as part of the 26th Annual Greeneville Iris Festival. The inaugural Iris Festival 3 Mile Walk will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. Registration for the walk will be from 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Downtown Greeneville, which is where the walk will begin.

Early entry fees for the walk are $25 before the cutoff date of May 1. After May 1, the entry fee is $30. A group rate of $20 per person is also available for groups with 5 or more participants.

Age categories are listed below:

14 & UNDER 15-19

20-29 30-39

40-49 50-59

60-69 70 & up

Winners in each age category will receive an Iris Festival Walk medal. Participants are urged to arrive early for check-in. No pets/animals are allowed to accompany walkers. This year’s walk is sponsored by Depot Nutrition.

Please visit greenevilleirisfestival.com to print off your registration form and return it to the Greene County Partnership along with your fees.

For more information about the Iris Walk, please contact Jennifer Wilder at kgb@greenecop.com or call the Partnership at 423-638-4111.