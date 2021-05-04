MECC To Host T-Shirt Design Contest 

Mountain Empire Community College is hosting a t-shirt design contest to celebrate the College’s upcoming 50th anniversary in 2022.

MECC is seeking artwork to be used for t-shirts and marketing materials for this special milestone. The winning entry will receive a $200 cash prize and will be recognized at 50th anniversary events.

Second prize is $100, and third prize will be $50. Entries should be original, should not include commercial or copyrighted images, and should be reproducible. All entries should be submitted by Friday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m.

“We are excited to announce the first of many community activities for our upcoming 50th anniversary. More information will be forthcoming, but the College plans a year of events recognizing this important milestone,” said Dr. Kristen Westover, President.