Radio Bristol Premieres: The Kody Norris Show

On Saturday, May 8, Radio Bristol is proud to feature new music from The Kody Norris Show with Radio Bristol Premieres. The concert will celebrate the band’s new release “All Suited Up” on Rebel Records, live from the Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

BCM will offer in-person tickets and online streaming options.

Below are a few important details:

Ticket Information

BCM will offer a limited number of in-person tickets for this show.

number of in-person tickets for this show. We are following the health & safety guidelines mandated by the State of Virginia.

Tickets are $30 each, plus Bristol, Virginia Admissions Tax.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 27 at 12:00 p.m. – See link below.

Online Viewing

The show will stream via Facebook with a $10 streaming fee to view.

More information about streaming the event will be available soon.