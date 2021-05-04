Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park May 2021- Programs and Tours

Come Share in the Glorious Cause of Liberty!

*** COVID-19 GUIDELINES: While visiting the park please stay 6 feet apart from other guests. Face masks are required inside all state park facilities. Face masks are recommended outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained. Park buildings are subject to closure if maximum capacity is exceeded. The park visitors center closes Mon. – Sat. between the hours of 11:30 and 1:30 for cleaning and disinfecting. Restrooms close periodically for cleaning. Please help us stop the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. ***

Tenn Essential Trees

Saturday, May 1, 2021 2:00 pm

Admission: Free Max: 15

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Sycamore Shoals intern Lauren Thompson to learn about some of Tennessee’s Essential Trees! This guided hike will feature outstanding trees and a guided walk along the Watauga River. Learn how to recognize a tree with or without leaves, how our ancestors used the trees, and other unique facts. Experience the state park by hearing basic hiking tips such as, what is good to pack for a day hike, avoiding poison ivy, and what to wear on a hike. If you want to learn something new or just enjoy an easy hike, the Tenn Essential Trees has something for everyone.

Meet at the Picnic Area Information Kiosk

Please no pets.

Misunderstood Animals: Awesome Opossum

Saturday, May 5, 2021 2:00 pm

Admission: Free Max: 15

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Have you ever wondered what’s going on inside of a opossum mind? Can an Opossum hang on a tree upside down by the tail? Come find out with intern Lauren Thompson and learn about how awesome the Opossum can be. From eating ticks that may carry Lyme disease, to being mother nature’s clean-up crew. The opossum has history and tall tales to share with everyone.

Meet at the Picnic Area Information Kiosk

Please no pets.

Misunderstood Animals: The Corn Snake

Thursday, May 6, 2021 2:00 pm

Admission: Free Max: 15

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Come join intern Lauren Thompson for a friendly discussion on one of the most misunderstood animals, the corn snake. Snakes have been portrayed as a villain in history for as long as anyone can remember. In this program visitors will have the opportunity to learn about native snake species and how they benefit the ecosystem. Gain a basic understanding of the difference between venomous, non-venomous, and poisonous reptiles. Even if you don’t like snakes this is an excellent opportunity to learn something new and gain a better understanding of our native neighbor.

Meet at the Picnic Area Information Kiosk

Please no pets.

Bird Walk with the Lee & Lois Herndon TOS Chapter

Saturday, May 8, 2021 8:00 am

Meet other birders and naturalists at Sycamore Shoals for a morning of birding during the migratory season.

27th Annual Siege at Fort Watauga

Saturday & Sunday, May 15 & 16, 2021 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

It is the summer of 1776 and the Watauga settlement is at war. Join us as 200 colonial and Native reenactors present this dramatic retelling of the Cherokee attack brought on the settlers of the Watauga valley. Visit the living history camps, shop and period vendors, and witness battle reenactments both days. Hear the rattle of muskets, smell the campfire smoke, and see history come to life at the Siege of Fort Watauga. Contact the park for detailed schedule.

Sabine Hill Guided Tour

Saturday, May 27, 2021 1:00 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 6

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Park Ranger Cory Franklin for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.

Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Tomahawk Throwing Workshop

Thursday, May 27 2 pm – 3pm

Cost: $5.00 Max: 6

Discover the unique skill of 18th century tomahawk throwing by joining Ranger Jason Davis for a hands-on tutorial. Topics will include the versatile applications of the tomahawk on the early American Frontier as well as proper technique and release for throwing with safety and accuracy. No children younger than 12. Parents who wish to be present but not participate do not need to register. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Bring your own water, all other supplies will be provided. Please don’t bring your own tomahawk. Meet inside Fort Watauga, subject to cancellation due to significantly inclement weather.

Carter Mansion Tour

Friday, May 28, 2021 1:00 pm

Adults – $9.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $5.00; 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 6

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Park Ranger Cory Franklin for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house! Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780.

The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Visitors Center Hours:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday (closed 11:00 -12:00 for lunch & cleaning)

1:00 PM – 4:30 PM Sunday

Our Visitors Center is closed on most State holidays. Park grounds are open from dawn until dusk.

In the event of extremely inclement winter weather, contact the park about program cancelations and park office closings.

