We have all seen those ads on social media and television for the Time Life sets of various television shows and specials. Since I have always been a Cher fan, I decided to purchase the Sonny and Cher set of DVD’s. Then Time Life released “The Best of Cher”, so of course I had to get one of those sets. There is a massive set of this release but I went after the slightly set and that is the one I will be discussing. Yes, even in the days of streaming movies and shows there are still many of us who still buy DVD’s and Blu-ray’s. Personally, I just like to own a physical copy of something I enjoy. “The Best of Cher” set I bought features 10 episodes of “Cher”, her variety show which ran in 1975 and 1976, after her divorce from Sonny and before they reunited for a second Sonny and Cher show. The series kicked off with what is my favorite episode of the series, featuring Elton John, Bette Midler and Flip Wilson as the guests. It’s wild to think Cher, Elton and Bette would roate shows at Caesars Palace in Vegas years later. The premier episode of the Cher series was highly rated and featured a rare television appearance by Elton John, who was at the peak of his popularity. I love the duet between Elton and Cher on one of my favorite songs, “Bennie and the Jets.” Other Cher shows in the set feature appearances from Tatum O’Neal, Raquel Welch, the Pointer Sisters, The Jackon 5, Linda Ronstadt, Tina Turner, Charo, Greg Allman, Carol Burnett and Ray Charles among others. The shows feature typical 1970’s variety comedy and banter, with the musical segments always being the highlight of the shows. The first volume of the set also features a special Cher appearance on the Dick Cavett show, and interviews with designer Bob Makie, and Cher discussing the series. Where else can you see Cher sing with a giant Muppet? Volume 2 of the set features two variety shows Cher did in the late 70’s: “Cher…Special”, and “Cher..and Other Fantasies.” “Cher…Special” ran before the Oscars in 1978 and features Dolly Parton and The Tubes. The original airing also featured Rod Steward, but he is cut from the special, I suppose due to music rights. This special is great and Dolly and Cher have a big musical ending to the show, but I was upset that a segment where they are sitting on couches talking was cut, but said segment can be seen on YouTube. Check it out. The special was nominated for several Emmy awards and won one. The second special from 1979 “Cher…and Other Fantasies”, featured Lucille Ball, Elliott Gould, Shelly Winters and Andy Kaoufman and follows a story-line of Cher attempting to escape a mysterious building. This special was definitely heavy on the fantasy side, and was less popular than her 1978 effort. Nevertheless it’s worth a viewing to see Cher and Lucy interacting. The second volume features three Cher concerts: “Cher: Extravaganza-Live at the Mirage” from 1991, “Cher: Live in Concert at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas” from 1999, which was also dubbed the “Believe” tour. I was happy the latter was included in the set as this was the first Cher concert I attended. I sat beside someone named Madonna (not the famous one) at the show in Atlanta, so there you go. I have seen the dubbed “Goddess of Pop” five times in concert. Other features in volume two are Cher’s performance of the National Anthem at the 1999 Super Bowl, the television special “Dear Mom, Love Cher” from 2013, a 1987 special “Superstars and Their Moms” and a hilarious stint on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” from 2018. Needless to say, this set features hours of entertainment for Cher fans, and is a great look back at her amazing career. Cher is still going strong these days with the new documentary “Cher and the Loneliest Elephant”, a new perfume, and a new album in the works. “The Best of Cher” is a fun set of DVD’s to enjoy from one of the most iconic entertainers in show business, who happens to be the only artist to have a number-one single on the Billboard charts in each of the past 7 decades. I give the set an “A”.

