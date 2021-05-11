On Saturday, May 15th and Sunday, May 16th, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will host nearly 150 living history re-enactors for the 26th annual Siege of Fort Watauga. Colonial, British, and Native re-enactors will converge at the re-created Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals to relive the days when America’s first frontier was the land beyond the blue ridge.

Join us from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm each day as Sycamore Shoals once again becomes the scene of war during the Siege of Fort Watauga. Step back in time as you visit the fort, militia camps, British encampment, and Native American camp. Be immersed in the 18th century as you witness daily aspects of colonial frontier life. See the clash of two cultures as the attack on fort Watauga is recreated both days at 1:30 pm.

During the event, take advantage of colonial merchants selling period wares in “Sutler’s Row”. There will be several vendors offering a myriad of 18th century reproduction items for the colonial enthusiast or the primitive decorator. Vendors this year include; Ft. Vause Outfitters specializing in finished leather goods, Windhil Woolens offering hand processed and dyed woolen goods such as yarn, blankets, and clothing, Walnut Hill Embellishments specializing in 18th century reproduction and historically inspired jewelry, Trader Bob offering a wide selection of hides and pelts, and Wintergreen Farms specializing in antique and original items. Several other vendors will offer everything from 18th century reproduction clothing and gear, to replica housewares and military accouterments.

Several Revolutionary War living history units will be in attendance and will make the 18th century come to life during the weekend. Units include the 2nd Regt. SC Continental Line, the South Carolina Rangers, and Musgrove’s Mill Militia all based in South Carolina, and British units; the 71st Highland Regiment, and the British Legion. The host unit is the Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia based at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Also, enjoy musical entertainment from The Sons of Liberty, and the Watauga Valley Fife & Drum Corps.

Numerous individuals also participate in the event portraying many 18th century walks of life including Cherokee Natives, Backcountry Hunters, Farmers, Housewives, Indentured Servants, Commoners and Gentry. This year we are excited to host the Scoundrels’ Alley who will represent the lowest class of colonial society and showcase the “dirty jobs” available in the 18th century through presentations entitled An Honest Days Work.

Precautions will be taken to minimize the spread of Covid-19. All event activities will occur outdoors. Visitors are asked to stay 6 feet apart from other guests. Face masks are required inside all state park facilities. Face masks are recommended outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained. Park buildings are subject to closure if maximum capacity is exceeded. Restrooms will also close periodically for cleaning.

For more information on this and other exciting events at Sycamore Shoals please contact the park at 423-543-5808, visit the park’s websites at sycamoreshoalstn.org and tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals. Visit us on Facebook at facebook.com/sycamoreshoals for a detailed schedule available soon.

Admission to the event is free and food concessions will be available. Bring the entire family and see how your ancestors played a crucial role in our region’s history and in the formation of our nation. Witness the 18th century come to life, hear the rattle of muskets, smell the campfire smoke, and “Share in the Glorious Cause of Liberty” at the Siege of Fort Watauga.

This event is sponsored by The Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia living history organization and The Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.