Border Bash is Back!

Historic Downtown’s Premier Concert Series Celebrates 17 Years

Celebrating 17 years in Historic Downtown, Border Bash—Bristol’s premier spring/summer concert series—is back for another amazing season starting May 20, 2016! Hosted by Believe in Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music, and the Cities of Bristol, Virginia and Tennessee, Border Bash is about fun, family, great music, and creating memories to last a lifetime.

“Border Bash is a tradition that showcases everything that makes Downtown Bristol special, and that includes great live music,” said Christina Blevins, Executive Director of Believe in Bristol.” Bristol’s downtown is definitely a hub for a wide variety of food, unique shopping, community events, and an all-around great place to come together with friends and family. This year Border Bash will introduce audiences to a whole new roster of talented, emerging acts that cross a wide range of genres.”

“We look forward to Border Bash every year,” said Leah Ross, Executive Director of the Birthplace of Country Music. “It’s a great kick-off to festival season, and it gives residents and travelers alike an added incentive to enjoy everything Historic Downtown Bristol has to offer.”

Border Bash takes place on State Street in Historic Downtown Bristol. Vendors and activities set up at 6:30 p.m. and live music begins at 7:00 p.m. Border Bash is a free community event supported by the Cities of Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee, Anne and Ben Cowan, Bank of Tennessee, Blackbird

Bakery, Blakley-Mitchell Co., Brown, Edwards & Co., Camellia Digital, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Express AV Productions, New Peoples Bank, Renasant Bank, Revolution Curbside Recycling, Strongwell Corporation, The Bristol Hotel: McCall Capital, LLC, Tom and Barbara Smith/ Merrill Lynch, Tri City Tent and Event, Walling Distributing, Wells Fargo and media sponsors Bristol Herald Courier, WBCM Radio Bristol, 99.3 The X, Electric 94.9 FM, WCYB-5, and WXBQ 96.9 FM.

2016 Border Bash band lineup:

• May 20 – The Carolina Catskins (ragtime, Appalacian swing)

The Tennessee Stifflegs

(old-time, Western swing)

• June 3 – The Dirk Quinn Band (funk/jazz improv)

Elliot Root (alt-rock)

• June 17 – Abbie Gardner & Jesse Terry (Americana)

The Midatlantic

(folk-rock, newgrass)

• July 4 – Front Country (Americana)

Rob Nance

(Americana)

• July 15 – The Comet Conductors (rock)

B R U N S (rock)

• August 5 – The Grand Shell Game (prog-Americana)

The Kodiak Brotherhood (southern rock)