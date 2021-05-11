Campbell’s Morrell Music: A 36 Year Legacy

For the past 36 years David Campbell has been carrying on the legacy his father began at Campbell’s Morrell Music in downtown Johnson City. He and his long time staff enjoy serving the community and building relationships that last for decades.

Campbell’s Morrell Music’s Pro Audio & Lighting department has experienced exponential growth over the past few years. We now carry several lines of equipment that will satisfy virtually any need. CMM specializes in everything from the extremely portable to tour sound. If your event, venue, school or house of worship needs Pro Audio or lighting, we can help.

In addition to sales and consulting, CMM is proud to partner with Ambrose Production Services. The regions’ premier Pro Audio, Lighting and Staging provider. APS serves as the mainstay of Campbell’s Music’s Pro Audio installation division.

The Campbell’s Morrell Music sales specialists are ready to assist everyone from the beginner to the veteran musician. The crew at CMM is passionate about music and driven to make sure the customers needs come first. In addition to selling new gear CMM also buys gear and accepts trade ins.

Campbell’s Morrell Music Service Department offers a wide variety of services. Services provided include Drums, Strings, Amplifiers, Pro Audio, Electronics and much more.

There is a broad range of instrument and equipment repair that we do at the CMM Service Department. If your needs include repairs, upgrades or modifications, don’t hesitate to call and speak to one of our service advisors.

Instruments themselves are wonderful but they are exciting when they are easier to play. The instructors at Campbell’s Morrell Music are here to help make your journey into music, educational, as well as fun. Instruction is available for the following instruments: Electric & Acoustic Guitar, Bass, Banjo, Dobro, Mandolin, Violin & Fiddle, Drums, Ukulele and Piano.