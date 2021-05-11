Greene County Partnership Announces Entertainment Lineup for the 26th Annual Iris Festival 

The streets of downtown Greeneville will be alive with music, singing and dancing when the 26th Annual Iris Festival takes center stage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16.

The Entertainment Stage will feature a variety of performances, including gospel, country and ‘50s music. The Dance Stage will provide a variety of dance styles, including clogging and line dancing, for both days of the festival.

Located in the parking lot of the Greene County Partnership, the Entertainment Stage will showcase the following performers: Saturday: 12 p.m., Greeneville Theatre Guild; 1 p.m., Bandit Bridge; 2:30 p.m., Fox and Hounds; 4 p.m., Stoned Mountain; Sunday: noon, Madison Metcalf and the Shelton Family; 1:30 p.m., Bless’d Ministries; and 3 p.m., The Foundations.

At the opposite end of the festival area on College Street, the Dance Stage will play host to all kinds of high-stepping cloggers and line dancers, as well as other dance groups.

Saturday’s dance schedule is as follows: 10 a.m., Dandylines; 10:45 a.m., Dancers Unlimited; 11:30 a.m, Roby Line Dancers; 12:15 p.m., Steppin’ Out Line Dance; 1 p.m., Trailblazer Cloggers; 1:45 p.m., Tennessee Foothill Cloggers; 2:30 p.m., Praise Cloggers; 3:15 p.m., Winter & Company Dance Studio; 4 p.m., To Be Announced.

On Sunday, the dance schedule is: 12 p.m., Dancers Unlimited; 12:45 p.m., Main Street Dance Company; 1:30 p.m., East TN Tang Soo Do; 2:15 p.m., Trailblazer Cloggers; 3 p.m., To Be Announced, 3:45 p.m. To Be Announced.

Major sponsors of this year’s festival are Eastman Credit Union, WSMG Radio, Parker Hannifin, WGRV Radio, WIKQ Radio, The Greeneville Sun, Rodefer Moss & Co., Brolin & Bailey, First Horizon, McInturff, Milligan, & Brooks, Consumer Credit Union, and Artistic Printers.

For more information about the festival, please visit greenevilleirisfestival.com or contact the Partnership at 423-638-4111.