Live Music Returns to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

This May the Birthplace of Country Music(BCM) is welcoming live music back into the Performance Theater of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum for socially-distanced, in-person concert events with the return of Radio Bristol Premieres: The Kody Norris Show on May 8 and the Farm and Fun Time variety show, with special guests Parker Millsap and Alexa Rose, May 13.

“We are thrilled to offer live performances again, but COVID-19 isn’t over,” said BCM Executive Director Leah Ross. “BCM will continue to consult with local health officials and follow our Infectious Disease Prevention and Safety Plan – which includes distancing and the use of face coverings. It’s going to look a little different, but at the end of the day it’s good to see venues reopening safely and musicians getting back to work.”

In-person tickets to Radio Bristol Premieres and Farm and Fun Time in May sold out in a matter of days to BCM e-newsletter subscribers, as only one-third of the museum’s 100-seat capacity Performance Theater will be filled. Fans who weren’t able to purchase tickets to the live events will have access to them via livestream, with a $10 fee to view Radio Bristol Premieres: The Kody Norris Show. There is no cost to view Farm and Fun Time, which will stream live on Radio Bristol’s Facebook page.

Radio Bristol will kick off its annual Fund Drive May 12–13 with a special Farm and Fun Time Noon Show with hosts The Kody Norris Show, followed by the Radio Bristol DJ Showcase. The DJ Showcase will feature performances from some of the station’s on-air talent – who just happen to be prominent musicians of the region. The lineup includes The Kody Norris Show, Kris Truelsen and Kalia Yeagle (of Bill and the Belles), Rich Kirby, Marshall Ballew, JP Parsons, Bailey George & Jukebox Jess, Scotty Almany, Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts, Virginia West, Bill Smith, The Boys, Momma Molasses, and Ivy Sheppard. There will be no live audience for either program, but you may view them on Radio Bristol’s Facebook page.

For more information about Radio Bristol Premieres, Farm and Fun Time, and the Radio Bristol Fund Drive, visit ListenRadioBristol.org.