Mill Spring Makers Faire on June 5th 

Mill Spring Makers Market in Downtown Jonesborough is excited to the Makers Faire showcasing artists, craftsmen and makers from the region. The event will be held on Saturday, June 5th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Spring Street and throughout Mill Spring Park. The outdoor market will feature over 40 regional makers offering handmade goods including jewelry, pottery, fine art, metalworks, home goods, plants, macramé, furniture and more. There will also be demonstrations including blacksmithing, quilting, mosaics and painting. An area for Young Makers under 16 years of age will also be featured at the event and you can purchase and support their artistic talents. Food will also be on hand and you can catch music and performances throughout the day from the gazebo in the park. Bring a blanket and enjoy some local talent.

Mill Spring Makers Market will be celebrating their 3rd anniversary in July and the store takes pride in offering the best selection of local, quality, handmade goods. With over 55 artists and craftsmen featured at their 144 E. Main Street location, the Market is excited to offer this same quality at the outdoor Makers Faire. The store also offers a Makers Space where artists teach classes and workshops on everything from oil and watercolor painting, mosaics, jewelry making and more. Be sure to follow Mill Spring Makers Market on Facebook and Instagram for event updates and other information about their store or visit their website at millspringmakers.com.