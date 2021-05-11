Northeast Tennessee Tourism to Host May 22 Litter Clean-Up

The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association will host a litter clean-up day May 22 beginning at 9 a.m. at four locations throughout the area. The first regional event of its kind will join area litter prevention and sustainable tourism partners with hopes of an annual event.

The Litter Clean-Up will take place on May 22 beginning at 9 a.m. at locations in Elizabethton, Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol. Advance volunteer registration is highly encouraged in order to provide proper COVID safety measures. To volunteer, visit LitterFreeTennessee.com to select your location and receive details.

Additional partners include Keep Carter County Beautiful, Keep Kingsport Beautiful, Honda of Kingsport, Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute, the Northeast Tennessee Outdoor Coalition, Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, Sequoyah Council of Boy Scouts of America, Bristol Forests Rally, as well as invested individuals and activists.

“As a tourism destination marketing organization, it is important that we use our platform to not only share the story and outdoor recreation opportunities of Northeast Tennessee, but to also protect and preserve the lands that make our area such a popular place for a visit,” Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps said.