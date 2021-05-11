The Pinnacle Restarts the Summer Concert Series for the 2021 Season

The Pinnacle has announced the preliminary line-up for this year’s summer concert series. The summer concert series offers complimentary entertainment for shoppers and those dinning at one of the many great options in the Plaza at The Pinnace like; Moe’s Southwest Grill, La Carreta Authentic Mexican Restaurant, Jersey Mike’s, Johnny Brusco’s, and Five Guys Burger & Fries. The Pinnacle will host artists from around the region in FREE concerts each Friday and Saturday from May through September.

The Pinnacle Summer Concert Series will begin Friday, May 7th and run through Saturday, September 25th. Each concert will begin at 6:30 pm, and are free and open to the public for family-friendly fun while dining.

2021 Pinnacle Summer Concert Series Schedule for May:

• Friday, May 7th: Kasey Williams – Originally from Johnson City, TN, Kasey Williams, moved to New York City to pursue an acting career. After years of film and stage performances, she found herself drawn to a new form of creative expression—songwriting. In the spring of 2009, Williams started the journey of becoming a singer-songwriter.

• Saturday, May 8th: Jamie Collins –Jamie Collins is a singer/songwriter from Bristol, TN. Growing up with a Father who was one of the area’s best flat pickers, Jamie was surrounded by talented musicians from birth. Currently performing with all female bluegrass trio, The Blue Ridge Girls.

• Friday, May 14th: Breanna Jean – Breanna Jean is a 16-year-old singer/songwriter from Welch, WV who is currently residing in Princeton, WV. Playing at local venues and clubs with her Dad and brother, Breanna can be seen playing ukulele, guitar, drums and piano as well as showing off her big voice. Some of her musical influences include local artists Ted Clements of Bicycle, Red and of course, her Dad. As for her celebrity musical influences? Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs lead the list! Come catch her while you still can!

• Saturday, May 15th: Noah Spencer – Noah Spencer is just a Senior in High School from Richlands, VA but is already on his way making a name for himself in the Bristol region music scene. Noah started performing at the young age of 5 and picked up the guitar when he was 11. He never looks more at home than when he’s on stage performing his favorite songs by his favorite Singer/Songwriters and bands. Spencer plays a wide array of genres arranging from country to rock to bluegrass and all stops in between.

• Friday, May 21st: Momma Molasses – Originally from the Pines of North Carolina, and currently based in Bristol, V.A., Momma Molasses has toured throughout the Southeast, as a breakout D.I.Y. musician. Her music interlaces influences from Folk, Alt-country, Americana, Piedmont Blues, Appalachian, Swamp-pop, Bluegrass, and Old-Time music into a uniquely timeless sound. Her rolling contralto voice scales over homespun finger-picked guitar, in haunting lamentations. Warm, rich, and passionate, her songs embrace and captivate listeners, soothing well-worn hearts with vulnerable lyricism. Momma Molasses shows also provide a good helping of foot stomping tunes, creating a spirited, and compelling performance.

• Saturday, May 22nd: Ryan Ward – Ryan Ward is a talented, eclectic guitarist with an endless passion for music. He incorporates his guitar heroes and influences into his own compositions. You can expect a mixture of classic rock, indie, alternative, and folk—with some originals thrown in. If you like The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, and other music greats, then this is a show not to miss! Support live music!

• Friday, May 28th: Chad Cox – Chad Cox is an American actor and musician from North Tazewell, VA, who’s diversity and originality garners attention at every venue he performs. His role in American Honey with lead actor, Shia La Beouf, brought him national attention along with his spot-on musical performance in the movie. Chad has continued his musical career touring the Southeast and in local venues across the region.

• Saturday, May 29th: Crowe HYPERLINK “https://www.facebook.com/ crowehollerers”Hollerers – The Crowe Hollerers are brothers and born buskers, Luke and Blane Sage, playing in the streets of Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky—anywhere a crowd might gather, introducing random folks to their self-styled country jug punk. The duo’s music, fueled by guitars, kazoos and an assortment of homemade and store-bought instruments (a few of which they’ve Frankensteined themselves) is feel-good, even when it’s all about feeling bad.

Dates and times for more concerts will be posted throughout the coming months. Please visit www.ThePinnacle.com for more event information throughout the year. Follow us on Facebook for our latest updates, www.facebook.com/ ThePinnacleTN/. This summer is set to be another incredible season at The Pinnacle, the region’s premier shopping destination.

About The Pinnacle

The Pinnacle, the region’s premier lifestyle shopping destination serving Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, North Carolina, and Southeastern Kentucky, is a 250-acre, open-air, mixed-use development complex located off I-81 at Exit 74B in Bristol, Tennessee. The complex can accommodate more than 1.3 million square feet of retail, restaurant, hotel, entertainment, and medical office space. To see a complete list of current and future stores at The Pinnacle, go to www.ThePinnacle.com.