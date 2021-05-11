Wifeing Myself Up

It’s pretty much guaranteed when a woman meets a serious significant other and gets “wifed up” that her social time gets drastically decreased. Happy hours, weekend pool days and dancing the night away with friends is replaced with cozy nights on the couch or vacations for 2 with Mr. (or Mrs.) Wonderful. (At least until the new wears off a few years into the marriage, someone has a midlife crisis and they’re ready to sow the rest of their wild oats.) Being the terminally single spinster I am, this is a bit of a disappointment in my life, albeit an expected one. While I obviously want to encourage my friends to find happiness, it will never not suck to lose people from your inner circle…but such is life.

With that being said, I too have been guilty of this very behavior. And with the benefit of hindsight being on my side, I’m sad to report that the periods of time I was involved in a serious relationship were when I was physically most healthy. Being “wifed up” really does do my body good.

Unlike some who gain the dreaded “happy fat” when they fall in love, I tend to become very healthy. Something about the constant threat of another human seeing me naked combined with my Acts-of-Service love language creates a very reasonable, regimented, well-balanced homebody. It also doesn’t hurt that the people with whom I spent my time also put a focus on health and fitness and since we’re all just the sum of the people we’re surrounding ourselves with, I naturally followed suit.

Being a confirmed bachelor is not faring so great for my waistline…or wallet for that matter. It’s no secret that I am a party girl. I love a fast-paced rock & roll way of life; staying up too late drinking good booze, dining at expensive restaurants, dancing on rooftops until last call. I thrive on “good time” environments and always have, which is probably how I ended up choosing a career in the alcohol industry. But I am also a person who has never been able to reel myself in, which is why it’s beneficial for me to have a reason to go home. Being on my own and left to my own mischievous devices, I will literally say yes to everything out of pure FOMO or boredom. It also doesn’t help that I live in the new party capital of the US and the entire city of Nashville is one big bachelorette party where it’s perfectly acceptable to live like you’re on vacation every single day of your life. The people who are now in my inner circle are either not very fitness focused or we’re so busy our schedules don’t line up for workouts so I just don’t have any positive influence in that respect.

I decided I need an accountabili-buddy and reached out to a local fitness coach I met to discuss her methods, my needs and most importantly, how much it costs. I mulled over the decision all weekend and ultimately decided that while I think this would be VERY beneficial for me, the timing is not right. The biggest factor for me is that MENTALLY I need to make changes before I invest 1 dime into a trainer or else I’m throwing my money in the trash. I need to totally restructure my life and get back into a more routine oriented mindset. I need to normalize staying in more than I go out again and learn how to say no.

Basically, I need to wife myself up.

Since 2014 I have worked out consistently and eaten whole foods by meal prepping. I even got to the point that I looked forward to workouts! And while I never achieved Miss America status, I certainly feel like I was a healthy individual. I am not that right now by a long shot. With all the turmoil of the last year I have let my bad habits replace the good ones and I have no one to blame but myself. That was another deciding factor this weekend on the fitness coach. I already know how to work out and eat right. Hell I lived with a bodybuilder for like 4 years! I am literally just wanting to pay someone a large sum of money to hold me accountable for my actions when that person should be ME. I shouldn’t be my fittest because of who I’m with, I should be doing it for myself. That is what makes a healthy lifestyle last instead of this yo-yo BS I’m doing.

I’ve said it a million times in this column, but one of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned is that you CANNOT depend on anyone but yourself. The people you trust the most will betray you, the people you expect to have around forever may die or move or just fall out of touch. You have to be your own accountibili-buddy and keep yourself in check. No one is going to ever care about you as much as need, and that’s why you have to put yourself first.

So it’s time for me to do what I have to do. It’s time to put a ring on it and settle down…well, at least a little. I need to strike a balance somewhere between Stepford Wife and Courtney Love; like an Angelina Jolie type. I think that’s going to be the place I thrive. Wish me luck!