Beer Lovers Unite! 

What’s happening in the pub? Untapped.com has the answer. Using trending beers and places, Untappd encourages members to stray from the norm and try something new. Top rated beers, interaction with breweries, and meetups are just a few reasons to join the site. Untappd makes it easy to market to beer lovers through tools that connect with and analyze consumers. Mobile check – ins are a major plus for Untappd. Did you just try an AMAZING beer and can’t wait to share it with your friends? The mobile app lets you spread the word before you leave the bar. Whether you are a beer expert, a brand looking to market to beer lovers, or someone looking for a good “after work” beer, be sure to check out Untappd! untappd.com

