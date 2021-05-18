BLUE RIDGE ORCHESTRA PRESENTS STRING SOLSTICE

Blue Ridge Orchestra Chamber Strings

Milton Crotts, Music Director

Franklin Keel, guest soloist

Celebrate the solstice with the Blue Ridge Orchestra Chamber Strings! “String Solstice” honors the return of the light, of concert-making, and of BRO Music Director Milton Crotts. This 75-minute concert program features local musicians and soloists in a collection of favorite pieces and rare treats, including:

“Summer” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons (Hanako Hjersman, violin)

Haydn’s Concerto for Cello in C Major (Franklin Keel, cello)

Mvt I of Hoffman’s Concerto for Harp in C Minor (Jessie Meltz, harp)

Largo from Bach’s Concerto in D minor for Two Violins (Hanako Hjersman and Kate Bryant, violin)

along with pieces by Copland, Holst, Offenbach, and more!

Local favorite Franklin Keel also performs multiple solo pieces in this intimate return to music-making.

The Blue Ridge Orchestra is Asheville’s homegrown, volunteer orchestra. Comprising 65 professional, amateur, student, and retired musicians from all walks of life, we strive to engage Western North Carolina’s extraordinary music community with opportunities to perform, listen to, and learn about great symphonic music. Learn more at www.blueridgeorchestra.org.