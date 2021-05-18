Plans for Brewery and Beer Garden on Depot Street Announced 

Downtown Greeneville’s revitalization project is beginning to take shape as plans for Depot Street continue to develop. The first phase of the project will bring a new streetscape, underground utilities, and a designated area for street festivals and fairs to one of the town’s most historic streets.

In an effort to contribute to the revitalization, Kevin and Kim Thompson of Thompson & Associates have purchased 119 W Depot. The property includes the old Kiker General Store and the adjacent vacant lot. “We believe in Greeneville and are actively investing in its future”, the Thompson’s said.

Plans for the property, designed by A Dave Wright Architect, include a new glass structure that will be built in the empty lot and open into a garden. A second-floor suite and adjacent rooftop will be constructed to overlook the garden area. The building will contain a brewery for local craft beer and the beer garden area will offer a relaxing environment for adults of all ages to hang out and socialize while practicing appropriate distancing. “We feel this is the missing link for Greeneville in terms of adult socialization and nightlife” the Thompson’s continued.

The venue will also allow for local talent to express their creative musical or entertainment talents while guests mingle and enjoy local and regional craft beer, cocktails, and food selections. Renovations to the property have begun and more information will be released as the project progresses.