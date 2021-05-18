Register for WKMA’s Summer Art Camp 

Registration for William King Museum of Art’s 2021 Summer Art  Camp is now open! WKMA’s Summer Art Camp is a unique opportunity for children ages 5-18 to explore their  creative side in a museum setting. Camp runs Monday-Friday, July 5-30, 2021. 

For campers aged 5-12, WKMA offers the themed camp, Modern Magic! Long ago, the world was filled with  magic and mystery. Many things that we know today about science, technology, engineering, and math had not  yet been discovered. As a way of understanding the world around them, early people came up with all sorts of  creative and artistic explanations. As our knowledge expanded, some of the mystery faded, but the possibilities  grew. Creativity and art are a cornerstone of our STEM-based modern times and will be needed even more as we  head toward the future. During Modern Magic campers will explore old and new ways of creating modern magic  by incorporating all the elements of STEM with the excitement of art! 

Modern Magic for students aged 5-12 costs $125/week and includes full day sessions from 10am–4pm, snacks  and t-shirt. For an additional $15, choose between optional early drop-off or late pick-up, $20 for both. 

Campers aged 13-18 have the opportunity to engage in our Teen Summer Art Institute. In this immersive camp,  teens will spend time honing their craft in one major art-making discipline: drawing, painting, pottery, or digital  imaging. Each camp will focus on the skills and techniques unique to each discipline: simple line drawings will  become comic book illustrations, basic painterly strokes will transform into detailed compositions, balls of clay are  molded into functional and beautiful masterpieces, and technology basics will be used to craft thought-provoking  finished photographs. 

Teen Art Institute for students 13-18 costs $65/week for half-day sessions, 9am – 12pm. For an additional $15,  choose between optional early drop-off or late pick-up, $20 for both. 

William King Society members and family will receive a percentage off the cost of attendance for either camp.  Please call Amesha Whitt at (276) 628-5005 x112 or email at awhitt@wkmuseum.org to receive this offer. 

2021 Summer Art Camp is sponsored by Highlands Glass Company and Kiwanis Club of Abingdon. For more  information about weekly camp schedules, scholarship opportunities, and to register for Modern Magic Summer  Camp and Teen Art Institute, visit WilliamKingMuseum.org or call Youth Education at (276) 628-5005 x112. 2021  Spring and Summer Art Camp Scholarships are made possible by the W.A. Stuart Endowment Fund and the  Rosenbaum Memorial Scholarship Fund. 

The Museum is open seven days a week: Mon – Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is FREE. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of  Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.

 

