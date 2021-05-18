Register for WKMA’s Summer Art Camp 

Registration for William King Museum of Art’s 2021 Summer Art Camp is now open! WKMA’s Summer Art Camp is a unique opportunity for children ages 5-18 to explore their creative side in a museum setting. Camp runs Monday-Friday, July 5-30, 2021.

For campers aged 5-12, WKMA offers the themed camp, Modern Magic! Long ago, the world was filled with magic and mystery. Many things that we know today about science, technology, engineering, and math had not yet been discovered. As a way of understanding the world around them, early people came up with all sorts of creative and artistic explanations. As our knowledge expanded, some of the mystery faded, but the possibilities grew. Creativity and art are a cornerstone of our STEM-based modern times and will be needed even more as we head toward the future. During Modern Magic campers will explore old and new ways of creating modern magic by incorporating all the elements of STEM with the excitement of art!

Modern Magic for students aged 5-12 costs $125/week and includes full day sessions from 10am–4pm, snacks and t-shirt. For an additional $15, choose between optional early drop-off or late pick-up, $20 for both.

Campers aged 13-18 have the opportunity to engage in our Teen Summer Art Institute. In this immersive camp, teens will spend time honing their craft in one major art-making discipline: drawing, painting, pottery, or digital imaging. Each camp will focus on the skills and techniques unique to each discipline: simple line drawings will become comic book illustrations, basic painterly strokes will transform into detailed compositions, balls of clay are molded into functional and beautiful masterpieces, and technology basics will be used to craft thought-provoking finished photographs.

Teen Art Institute for students 13-18 costs $65/week for half-day sessions, 9am – 12pm. For an additional $15, choose between optional early drop-off or late pick-up, $20 for both.

William King Society members and family will receive a percentage off the cost of attendance for either camp. Please call Amesha Whitt at (276) 628-5005 x112 or email at awhitt@wkmuseum.org to receive this offer.

2021 Summer Art Camp is sponsored by Highlands Glass Company and Kiwanis Club of Abingdon. For more information about weekly camp schedules, scholarship opportunities, and to register for Modern Magic Summer Camp and Teen Art Institute, visit WilliamKingMuseum.org or call Youth Education at (276) 628-5005 x112. 2021 Spring and Summer Art Camp Scholarships are made possible by the W.A. Stuart Endowment Fund and the Rosenbaum Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The Museum is open seven days a week: Mon – Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is FREE. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.