Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31.

For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade through high school, with programming based on the STREAM (science, technology, reading/recreation, engineering, arts and math) educational curriculum, which follows Tennessee Core State Standards. An emphasis on the well-rounded child is completed by outside play and creative activities.

Returning camps for participants entering seventh grade, and ages 12 and up, will include: “Teen Computer/Digital Media,” “Teen Chemistry,” “Teen Forensics,” “Teen Robotics” and “Teen Broadway Bucs Workshop.” Those for grades 1-6 are: “Space Week,” “Marine Science,” “Construction Zone,” “POP: Preserve Our Planet” and “Cool Chemistry Fun.”

Camps will be held Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be one week off from July 5-9.

Fees range from $190 per camp, with discounts available for children of ETSU employees and students, and for multiple registrations.

Masks are required as CDC protocols remain in place, and space is limited to accommodate social distancing. Swimming and field trips are also contingent upon COVID-19 developments.

For more information, registration, or a complete list of camps, visit etsu.edu/graduate-continue-education/professionaldevelopment/ and click “Youth Programs,” or contact the Office of Professional Development at goicl@etsu.edu or 800-222-3878.