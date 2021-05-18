The Capitol Theater in Erwin, TN has provided entertainment for Unicoi County and the area for decades and for generations of families, so the area felt sadness when the theater closed in December of 2018 for repairs but never reopened. Flash forward to 2021 and Robert Fury came to the rescue by buying the theater and bringing a sense of excitement back to downtown Erwin. I recently had the chance to chat with Robert and find out his plans for the historic building. How did someone from Washington state find Erwin, Tennessee and what appealed to you about the town and area?

I first came here on a motorcycle about 10 years ago and I rode my motorcycle all the way from Washington state to Miami and came back another route to go through the famous Tennessee Dragontail Motorcycle Road that’s down by Chattanoga. This is what brought me to the area for the first time.What brought me back was wanting to locate in Tennessee for business reasons and political reasons and I knew it was just a beautiful part of the world. What kept me here were the people, who remind me of the people of Mexico, they are just the sweetest, kindest, helpful people I know. That’s what’s kept me here. I decided several months ago that this was going to be my home for the rest of my life. What appeals to me about the town once again is the people, and also that you can do everything in a 3 to 4 mile radius. I sold my house about three years ago and bought an RV and traveled around looking for the next place I wanted to live and one of the places was in Texas and I worked there for awhile where everything was close and you can do the same thing here and this makes my life so much less stressful than being any place else.

How did you make the decision to purchase the Capitol Theater?

The theater was the very first thing I noticed when I came to town. The marquee has recently been redone and I figured it was open and I had no idea it was closed. So at first I was just very interested in it and I had some money from the sale of my house and some other real estate and I wanted to invest that money in another area. The more I thought about the theater and the more I saw it I asked around and I actually toured the property with the previous owner. It just dawned on me that this was the perfect opportunity and a culmination of my career I have done so far, which included renovating old buildings, music, and a love for hospitality. I wanted to own a bar/restaurant for a very long time. I just saw it as an opportunity of all those things wrapped into one that I could afford and I knew intuitively that it was something that I could run and be good at that would really be just a joy. I’m working harder now than I ever worked before but for the most part it doesn’t feel like work. It feels like bringing something back that’s so very important to the community. It’s a pleasure everyday that I get to meet people.

I appreciate the tour you took me on during the remodeling phase. Tell us what exciting plans you have for this iconic venue?

I don’t know exactly what the renovation of the theater to begin with is going to look like. I’m in the midst of figuring that out now. My end goal is to restore it to its past glory, and restore what’s left of the old artwork, the old mill work, the old floor, and really bring it back to what it was in the 1930’s and 40’s. Also bringing in sound equipment , audio equipment, lighting, and even film equipment at some point to really make it something from the past and something of the present and the future as far as something for first class entertainment.

So as I delve into what the regulations are and what’s required and what I can and cannot do financially that will dictate what I can do. My first goal is to get it open as soon as possible. It might not be perfectly restored. There may be some things that are not the final reiteration of what I do. I’m building all this excitement, but I want to show people I am really excited about all this and I want to put live music in this place.

Of course the theater had been showing movies for decades, are there any plans to screen movies in the future?

I know there is a lot of interest and desire for this facility to show movies and I understand that. My dad used to go watch movies in a theater very similar to this and when he was a kid he would watch movies for 6 or 8 hours a day. People remember watching movies here. Just today I’ve had several people tell me that on a Wednesday you could bring in six caps of Pepsi and that got you into the movie theater. So many people grew up in this theater. They might have fallen in love in this theater, they might have taken their boyfriend or girlfriend to this theater and friends or whatever so I know there is this great interest for it to be a theater. Unfortunately from a financial standpoint that can’t be its primary focus. Also all the movie equipment is gone so there is nothing of that remaining and that equipment is very, very expensive. We do have plans at some point to bring in some vintage projectors and watch old movies. I don’t even know what that looks like or if that’s possible but I believe it is and I have a couple of sources for that old equipment. I love old movies and I would love to show old movies. I love old movies from the 20’s to the 80’s so I would love to be able to do that just can’t be it’s primary focus because this theater has to be financially viable. I would love to have movies in this theater and it would be a shame not to. It’s just going to take time.

When the theater opens back up for concerts and other events, what impact do you feel it will have on downtown Erwin and the area in general?

I think the impact it has on the community will be largely the effort and the work and the love and attention to detail and imput we take from the community, and that will dictate how the community sees it and what role it plays in the community. I’m striving everyday to ask people what they want and to listen to them and to change my mindset if possible about what it should be. I feel if we do that it will be a central hub of entertainment for the town. I think it can be the catalyst that changes downtown. I come from a town where the theaters were remodeled 20 to 25 years ago and the town is much different. It’s cleaner and has dress shops, flower shops and restaurants. It would be great to have several restaurants downtown and people living in all the buildings. I can tell you right now there is so much in the works as far as what people are doing with these buildings downtown. The downtown will definitely change. I think we combine quality of life enhancements and still keep that small town “Mayberry” feel.

What type of acts do you hope will perform at the Capitol?

We plan on having all types of acts. I love all kinds of music. There are really very few genres of music that I don’t like. I feel if it’s melodic the citizens of this area will like it. We may have some acts that locals may not enjoy but maybe some from Asheville or Johnson City may enjoy more. We will have lots of acts local folks will also enjoy. I love bluegrass, old county, rockabilly, county, and rock and roll. I think this theater can have all types of acts play here. I would love to have the drama group at the high school perform as I have heard such great things about them. I’m excited about storytelling and all kinds of things that I didn’t even envision when I bought the theater that people have told me about. Giving the people what they want is the hospitality industry. I can’t think of any better way to spend my career than making people happy. I’m really excited about that. The bond between this theater and the people here is great and I can’t wait to get this open. I have to give a shout out to Lee Brown because he is supporting me and I know who he is in this community and he got the ball rolling on a couple of things. I’m blown away by the support of the town.

I certainly wish you the best of luck with your new venture, and we all look forward to many more years of entertainment provided by the Capitol Theater, considered by many to be the heart of downtown Erwin.