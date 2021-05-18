WKMA – Citizens & Soldiers

William King Museum of Art is proud to host “Citizens & Sol diers: The Mostly World War II Paintings” by artist Ken Smith in the Panoramic Gallery through June 27, 2021. Ken Smith describes himself as a “history buff,” stating, “I am fascinated with the stories of history; individuals dealing with their times as ordinary human beings, as do we all. And the times that undoubtedly test the human character and resolve more than any other are the times of war. My work encapsulates broad historical sub jects using a portrayal of a few of the individuals involved.”

Originally created for magazines and games, the paintings in his collection attempt to condense historical events and concepts into one image through the subjects who experienced it. Smith’s paintings are oil on paper, and show expertly rendered, realistic depictions of soldiers storming out of tanks, crouched in trenches, and prepping for battle. Most of the subjects have their attention turned toward the action, while a select few stare back into the eyes of the viewer, bringing them into that moment. Smith places a heavy focus on realism and detail in his work, stating “The subject matter, both in concept and detail, is meticulously researched and faithfully depicted, using live models with accurate, sometimes original, equipment and uniforms. I don’t show the horror of war, I attempt to show instead the ordinary people caught up in this extraordinary situation. “

View these masterful depictions of humanity and war in Ken Smith’s “Citizens & Soldiers,” on display in the Panoramic Gallery April 29 – June 27, 2021.

The Museum is open seven days a week: Mon – Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is FREE. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.