WyldeHeart kicks off Lakeside Concert Series

Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series begins its 14th year of showcasing local, diverse musical talent at the park’s Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater on Thursday, June 3, with WyldeHeart.

The free concerts offer a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grassy hillsides, or move and groove whenever the mood strikes. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, a playground and plenty of room for social distance.

WyldeHeart formed in 2014 and is one of the region’s top party bands. Members Marques Puckett, DC Wolf, Ric Burns, Mike Eldrith and Richie Gray bring a high energy and fun show, which includes rock, pop, ‘80s and ‘90s, funk, country and rap.

They have headlined the Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Fan Zone, Clinch River Days Festival, Carolina Pushrod and the Roan Mountain Independence Day Festival. The band released their debut CD “WyldeHeart” in 2018 and you will hear several of originals during their fan-friendly and entertaining performance.

The concerts will be held 7-9 p.m. each Thursday through July 29 at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheatre, 199 Carroll Creek Road, Johnson City. There are two exceptions this year. The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 at the Winged Deer Park Festival Plaza, and there will be no concert on Thursday, July 1.

This year’s concert schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 3 – WyldeHeart

Thursday, June 10 — Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising

Thursday, June 17 — Kids Our Age

Thursday, June 24 — Samantha Gray Band

Sunday, June 27 — Johnson City Symphony Orchestra

Thursday, July 1 — NO CONCERT

Thursday, July 8 — CrossRoad Band

Thursday, July 15 — Beach Nite Band

Thursday, July 22 — Southern Rebellion

Thursday, July 29 — Good Rockin’ Tonight

The Lakeside Concert Series is presented by the News & Neighbor, 101.5 WQUT Tri-Cities Classic Rock, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

For more information call 423-283-5827.