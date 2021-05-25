Children’s Summer Reading at the Washington County Public Library

“Tails & Tales”



Join the Washington County TN Public Library for summer reading! While summer reading will look a little different than it has in years past, we have lots of fun virtual events planned this year!

Summer Reading is coming up! While 2021’s Summer Reading will look a little different from previous years, I hope we can all have fun celebrating reading and learning together!

This year’s theme is Tails & Tales! We’re going to learn all about our fuzzy, feathery, fluffy, and furry friends, and we might even find some scaly friends too!

Registration forms and reading logs will be available for curbside pickup or inside the library beginning May 24th, but there is also a no contact option available via Beanstack. Download the app or go to http://wclibrarytn.beanstack.org to register and fill out virtual reading logs, earn badges, and compete in extra challenges! The program will run from June 7th – July 24th.

Earn prizes like brag tags, books, gift certificates, and more! Each hour you read will earn a brag tag, and participating in activities will earn points towards other prizes at the end of the summer!

Each week we’ll have virtual programming: Storytime on Tuesdays at 9am and First Chapter Book Club on Fridays at 4pm. We’ll also have take-home craft packets available each week, and a virtual instruction video released each Wednesdays at 12pm. Each take-home packet will feature a different animal-themed craft!

All of these events will be hosted virtually on our children’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/wcpltnchildren/ and on our Youtube channel WCPL Childrens.

We are looking forward to Summer Reading, and we hope you’ll join us!

More information can be found on our website at https://www.wclibrarytn.com/kids-parents/, on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wcpltnchildren , or via our Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/wcpl_childrens/. We can’t wait to read with you this summer!

If you have any questions, please call the Jonesborough Library at (423)-753-1800 or the Gray Branch at (423) 477-1550, or email Cor directly at wcpl_childrens@wclibrarytn.org!

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Library and is free and open to the public.