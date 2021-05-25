FLATWATER TALES VIRTUAL STORYTELLING FESTIVAL JUST TWO WEEKS AWAY ON JUNE 5

The 2021 Virtual Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival, featuring three world renowned storytellers, is just two weeks away on Saturday, June 5th. The festival will offer an evening performance recorded in front of a live audience, three live online interactive workshops, and a live online after-party. This annual event is led by volunteers from the three Rotary Clubs in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Due to Covid-19 concerns, this annual event will be online in 2021.

Tickets for the main event, the 8:00 p.m. evening performance, are just $15! For an evening of entertainment, this not only includes the performance but will also feature an unrehearsed improv segment, a first-of-its-kind in the storytelling world. Their stories are already unpredictable, and the improv portion will build on their creativity and spontaneous story-making.

Featured storytellers are three acclaimed performers: Andy Offutt Irwin, Bil Lepp, and Kim Weitkamp, known to audiences nationwide for their wit, wisdom and abilities to make audiences laugh, cry and reminisce. These three storytellers have achieved national recognition and appear regularly at festivals.

*Add-ons are: workshops at $20 each throughout the day or all three for $45.

*The after-party, a live real-time party with the tellers and emcee, is $10 with some giveaways for the audience.

*A whole day ticket, including all live interactive workshops, the evening performance and the after-party, is $50.

Upon registration, participants will receive an email confirmation of their purchase. An email link to their events will arrive before the festival. In the event of registration difficulty, email flatwatertales@gmail.com or call 865-275-5270. After June 5, ticket holders will receive an email providing online access to their sessions for 2 weeks.

Tickets are now on sale on the Festival’s Eventbrite page at: Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival tickets. For more information on Flatwater Tales visit their website or email flatwatertales@gmail.com. Tickets are also available at the Ferrell Shop, 232 Jackson Square in Oak Ridge. The event is being professionally produced by veteran virtual technical artists, Six Feet Apart Productions.

The workshops include:

Bil Lepp’s live interactive workshop “Chaos Doesn’t Happen on Its Own?” will be at 11:00 a.m.

Kim Weitkamp’s live interactive workshop “Tongue and Pen” will be at 1:30 p.m.

Andy Offut Irwin’s live interactive workshop, “Laughing Makes You Smarter” will be at 3:00 p.m.

