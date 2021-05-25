Knoxville Opera hosts free Memorial Day Concerts at the Knoxville Museum of Art on May 30 

Knoxville Opera is hosting “Memorial Day Concert Tribute for Our Fallen Veterans,” a heartfelt set of free performances on May 30 at the Knoxville Museum of Art. The 2 pm and 6:30 pm concerts are open to the public, but reservations are required. Reservations may be made here: http://bit.ly/MDConcerts

Attendees can look forward to performances from soprano Donata Cucinotta, tenor Kirk Dougherty, and baritone Sean Anderson. The guest speaker Former Marine Officer Tim Eichhorn will kick start both performances, which will be MC’d by pianist and Artistic Director Brian Salesky.

Information about concert programming may be found here: http://bit.ly/MDCSetList

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Esther Blevins at 865-524-0795 ext 251 or eblevins@knoxvilleopera.com