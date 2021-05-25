Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Caleb Caudle on Farm and Fun Time June 10

WBCM Radio Bristol‘s Farm and Fun Time live variety show, presented by the Birthplace of Country Music, heats things up in June with the scorching country blues of Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band and critically-acclaimed indie-Americana singer-songwriter Caleb Caudle. Farm and Fun Time takes place Thursday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m. EDT with a live – masked and distanced – studio audience.

“This month’s Farm and Fun Time is gonna be a wild one!” Said Radio Bristol Producer and show host Kris Truelsen. “We’re excited to get Rev. Peyton back to Bristol after many years, and if you’ve ever seen The Big Damn Band, you know it’s going to be a party! We’re also looking forward to introducing our viewers to prolific songwriter Caleb Caudle, a longtime Radio Bristol favorite who’s been touring for years while gaining lots of national recognition for his work. Bill and the Belles will bring some new tunes from our brand new record Happy Again as well! It’s gonna be a blast!”

The new album from Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band was written by candlelight and then recorded using the best technology available in the 1950s, but listeners won’t find another album as relevant, electrifying and timely as Dance Songs for Hard Times. Released by Thirty Tigers, the album conveys the hopes and fears of pandemic living. Current BMA nominee Rev. Peyton is the Big Damn Band’s vocalist and world-class fingerstyle guitarist, he is joined by his wife Breezy Patton on washboard and Max Senteney on drums.

Caleb Caudle wanted an earthy, funky sound for his new album. He submitted several Grammy-winning musicians to chase it down in the Cash cabin, a small place with a big history. He emerged from the shadows with Better Hurry Up, his eighth studio album. It’s 11 songs showcase Caudle’s vivid lyrics and foreboding vocals, as well as the work of an A-list cast of musicians. John Jackson of The Jayhawks produced, and guest vocalists include Courtney Marie Andrews, Elizabeth Cook, Gary Louis, and John Paul White.

Farm and Fun Time host Kris Truelsen and his house band Bill and the Belles will be your guides on a musical journey back to the days of classic live radio, featuring today’s top roots music artists, a Farm Report that highlights agriculturalists of the region, an Heirloom recipe segment, and much more. The program is back in production every second Thursday of the month after a long, pandemic-induced hiatus.

Tickets to Farm and Fun Time are on sale now for $35, with only a limited number to be sold. The show will stream live on Radio Bristol’s Facebook page for free. It is also available for listening on the air at WBCM Radio Bristol 100.1 FM in the Bristol area and through the station’s free mobile app.

Farm and Fun Time is now syndicated on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina. For tickets and more information about Radio Bristol programming, visit ListenRadioBristol.org.

About Radio Bristol

Presented by the nonprofit Birthplace of Country Music, Radio Bristol showcases the diversity of American roots music from the early recording era to today. Reaching the world through their online media center, Radio Bristol produces original programming through recordings and live sessions from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and the Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee region. Radio Bristol broadcasts on 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org, and through the station’s free mobile app. The Birthplace of Country Music is the parent organization of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, and Radio Bristol. For more information visit ListenRadioBristol.org.