Savor the Goodness of Abingdon, Virginia

ABOUT ABINGDON Abingdon, Virginia is the centerpiece for a great Southwest Virginia experience. Surrounded by mountains, the outdoors beckon. Entrenched in history, the stories unfold. Filled with creativity, the arts come alive. Abingdon is committed to the history, culture, and vitality of its downtown. The result is a beautifully preserved historic district and a welcoming, vibrant business community filled with shops and more than 30 independently owned restaurants. With easy access from I-81 or scenic state routes 11 and 58, Abingdon is located just 15 miles from the Virginia-Tennessee border in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Its convenient location makes it the perfect vacation destination to enjoy history, the outdoors, and the arts. There are a host of lodging options in and around Abingdon, from luxury inns, B&Bs, and cottages to mountain cabin rentals, to family- and budget-friendly hotels with easy Interstate access