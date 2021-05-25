WKMA Extends their Opening Hours 

William King Museum of Art is extending its opening hours! Look ing for a fun activity after the workday ends? In an effort to extend all the museum has to offer to our commu nity, starting July 1, 2021, William King Museum of Art will remain open until 8pm every Thursday. Clock out at 5pm, then come over to WKMA to unwind with our ever-changing lineup of exhibitions.

WKMA will also be participating in Abingdon Main Street’s First Fridays. Join us in the Art Lab after operat ing hours every first Friday of the month for a Free Friday workshop. Art Lab will host their first Free Friday workshop, WRECK ART, June 4, 2021 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. WRECK ART is a free, creative and irreverent workshop that lets you put your own spin on reproductions of art in history. This workshop allows you to con nect with other local creatives and let your imagination soar. Registration is required as seating and supplies are limited. To secure your spot, RSVP at least 24 hours in advance. Visit WilliamKingMuseum.org under “Events” or call (276) 628-5005 ext. 112 to register.

The Museum is open seven days a week: Mon – Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is FREE. For information on exhibitions or events at William King Museum of Art visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.

William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abing don. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, William King Museum of Art is a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Virginia Association of Museums, and is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.