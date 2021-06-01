42nd season of Liberty! to open Friday, June 4th!

The cast of Liberty! the Saga of Sycamore Shoals invites you to join them for their 42nd year of presenting the Official Outdoor Drama of the State of Tennessee. Each year, the Fort Watauga amphitheater comes to life with the sights and sounds of the late 18th century on the frontier.

Nationally significant events that helped to shape the future of our nation before, during, and after the American Revolution are presented in an engaging, exciting, and entertaining fashion.

The story is set along the Watauga River on land historically occupied by Cherokee and early indigenous people prior to the arrival of explorers and settlers from the British colonies.

The Watauga Association, formed in 1772, was widely recognized as the first continental government that was “free and independent” of the British Crown. It was designed by leaders to provide for law and order and the right of every free man to vote. Later, the area was annexed by North Carolina and became known as the Washington District, named in honor of General George Washington, who was leading the fight for American Independence.

In 1775, The Transylvania Purchase took place along the Watauga “Old Fields” where Judge Richard Henderson and other land speculators purchased 20 million acres of land from the Cherokee. This negotiation sparked a series of Cherokee attacks on the pioneers of the Watauga and surrounding settlements a year later, which included a 3-week attack on Fort Watauga. Cherokee Chief’s Attakullakulla and Oconostota, along with Attakullakulla’s son, Dragging Canoe all play a large role is sharing this event as it relates to Cherokee history.

Liberty! is set in front of a full-scale replica of Fort Watauga, which was used to defend the settlement against attacks from a faction of the Cherokee, led by Dragging Canoe, who opposed the sale. Ultimately, the settlement was successful in staving off the attack and siege of the fort.

Sycamore Shoals also served as the gathering place for the Overmountain Men, who were an essential part of a broader militia that defeated Major Patrick Ferguson and his British force at the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780. That event is considered a major turning point in the American Revolution.

Liberty! tells the stories of these important days in American history as well as demonstrating the life of pioneers and Cherokee. Moreover, it gives faces to the names we see on many of our street signs and other local area designations. We meet John Sevier, who went on to become the first Governor of Tennessee. We are also introduced to John Carter, and his son Landon, both of whom are reflected in the full name of the Carter Mansion, the oldest frame house in the state. It’s managed and preserved by the Park and Friends of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

The amazing strength and skills of the local pioneer women are far from neglected in the drama. Another character is Mary Patton, who learned the art of manufacturing gun powder from her father. Her assistance was crucial in the defense of the settlement during the siege. Moreover, she supplied the Overmountain Men with a minimum of 500 pounds of gunpowder for their foray into North Carolina.

We also encounter Catherine “Bonnie Kate” Sherrill, a lively lass who was caught outside the fort during the siege attack, and was rescued by Sevier, whom she later married. While Tiptonville was the original name of Elizabethton, as part of the State of Franklin, it was later renamed for Landon’s wife, Elizabeth MacLin Carter, who also appears in the drama.

This is only a partial list of fascinating local contributors to regional and national history, with many other’s introduced during the production.

The Liberty! outdoor drama is presented using professional lighting and sound, a well-maintained amphitheater, as well as cast of nearly 100 local actors in speaking and non- speaking roles.

Liberty! is directed by Melanie Yodkins

Production Manager – Tony Devault

Stage Manager – Kaitlynn Newcomb

Liberty! runs each weekend in June at the Fort Watauga Amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton, TN. Show dates and times for the 2021 season,

Friday & Saturday, June 4-5; 11-12 7:30 pm

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – June 17-19; 24-26 7:30 pm

Thursday, June 17 – Veteran and 1st Responder’s Night!

Veteran or 1st Responder and a Guest will be admitted for Free

General admission tickets -Online at www.thelibertydrama.com OR

Remaining Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the performance until sold out

Adult – $18.00

Senior-60 & over – $14.00

Students 6 – 17 – $8.00

Children 5 and Under – Free

Veterans and 1st Responders – $9.00

Friends of Sycamore Shoals Member (Present Card at Check-In) – $10.00

The production of Liberty! is supported by Friends of Sycamore Shoals.

Don’t be one of the many who say “I’ve heard about it, but never gone.” And, if you’ve seen it, you’re most welcome to come again. Our script is always changing and is sure to keep you on the edge of your seats! Support your local history educators and preservationists; come learn about our history in a fun and entertaining context, and spread the word. We’ll see you at the Old Fields!

