Hands On! Discovery Center Upcoming Events

Extra Hours for Summer during June and July:

Monday – Saturday 10am-5pm

Sunday 1pm-5pm

Closed July 4th

Wednesday, June 2nd – Wednesday, June 30th – Art Studio Programs

Stop by the Art Studio for a Frank Lloyd Wright architecture inspired collage, Van Gogh inspired oil pastel sunflowers, Monet inspired water lilies paper craft, and make your own M.C. Escher inspired tessellations. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided. Stop by and get creative! Free with paid general admission.

Wednesday, June 2nd – Wednesday, June 30th – Rhinos in the Paleo Hall

Discover more about the new species of rhinos found at Gray Fossil Site and color your own rhino coloring page. All activities are self-guided. Free with paid general admission.

Mondays through Thursdays in June – Discovery Cart Activities

Stop by our Discovery Cart to explore something new each week. All activities are self-guided. All cart program components and materials must remain on site. Cart activities may contain small parts not suitable for children 3 and under. Free with paid general admission.

June 1st-3rd- Snap Circuits

June 7th-10th –Cubelets

June 14th-17th -Legos

June 21st-24th -K’nex

June 28th-July 1st-Reverse Engineering

Monday, June 21st – Solar-scope for Summer Solstice

Join us for some star gazing of Earth’s sun on the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year! Take a turn using our Celestron EclipSmart solar safe finder telescope which allows the scope to align to the sun without directly viewing it. Programs by announcement periodically throughout the day. Weather permitting, stay tuned to social media for updates regarding weather and times. Limited access to scope based on participants. Free with paid general admission.

Monday, June 21st – Friday, June 25th – National Week of Making – Family Challenge Packs

Enjoy a family challenge where we supply the materials and prompts and you supply the creativity. Visit the front desk upon departure to receive your pack. Free with paid general admission. One kit per family per visit. Activities, materials, and prompts vary. While supplies last.