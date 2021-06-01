BCMM Announces Dates for Pick Along Summer Camp

The Birthplace of Country Music is excited to announce that registration for

Pick Along Summer Camps 2021 is now open!

THE CAMPER EXPERIENCE Expert instruction on the same style of instruments that were used in the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings (guitar, fiddle, and banjo)

Music performances

Exploration of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Music playing, dancing, and fun

Introduction to our working radio station

Forging new musical friendships

And so much more!

DATES July 12-16, 2021 Beginner

July 19-23, 2021 Intermediate

Pick Along Summer Camp at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum provides a fun, educational experience like no other in the region. In addition to learning about Bristol’s important role in the history of country music, kids get to learn the basics of a stringed instrument and apply the skills they’ve learned with live and on-air performances!

Children will receive instruction on several of the same style instruments that were used in the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings (including banjo, acoustic guitar and fiddle), in addition to learning fundamental skills in various music styles. Campers will explore the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, learn about the music of Bristol and our region, receive instruction in singing and dancing, get an introduction to our working radio station, and learn about other concepts and disciplines that make up the rich tapestry of country music.

No previous musical experience is required for Pick Along Summer Camps – only an interest in music and a desire to learn and have fun! These camps are designed for different levels of experience and anyone interested in our musical heritage. Whether you know just a little or absolutely nothing, this is the place for you!

Class size is limited to 10 students, so register now!

AGES

Beginner camps are designed for children ages 8-14; these are for first-time campers or returning campers who wish to go over the basics again. Intermediate camps are for kids age 10-16; this is for return campers and those whom already have basic knowledge and skill with music.

OTHER INFORMATION

Our professionally trained camp staff includes contract and museum staff, along with volunteers. They work together to ensure a fun, safe, and enriching environment for music instruction as well as museum play, fun and educational activities, healthy snacks, and friendship-building opportunities for everyone.

This year we are only offering two Pick Along Summer Camp sessions, both in July, with a limit of 10 campers per session. We will be adhering to COVID-19 safety practices, including the wearing of masks, minimizing multiple touch areas, and extra cleaning of camp spaces.

Instrument Details: Only instruction for string instruments listed (banjo, acoustic guitar, fiddle) will be provided. Campers can rent instruments for $25 per week if they don’t have their own.

Discounts available for multiple non-member campers. We also offer a limited number of scholarships per session.

Want to sponsor a camper? With your donation of $200, you may send a child to Pick Along Summer Camp – contact us at info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org to learn how! Any funds collected in excess of the needed scholarships will help with the camp activities.