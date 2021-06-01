Adult Summer Reading Program 

Washington County Public Library

wclibrarytn.beanstack.org

June 7th – July 24th

Registration begins May 24th

Grab your furry best friend and sit down with a good book, or multiple! This year’s Summer Reading Program is all about animals and stories, or Tails & Tales!

Washington County Public Library is happy to provide multiple reading challenges, virtual programs, classes, and prizes for adults!

This reading challenge will be point based, which means you don’t have to be an extremely avid reader in order to participate! You can earn points by doing miscellaneous challenges, attending virtual programs and classes, and interacting with our social media!

Registration beings May 24th, and you can register on Beanstack by downloading the app or by going to wclibrarytn.beanstack.org!

We have also brought back our blind date service, PageTurners! You will be able to grab a “dating” application, fill out the genre(s) you would like to read, and our staff will pick out books based on those genres to help you find a new favorite book that you have never read before!

Our virtual programs include Adult Storytime every Monday, a series delving into Cryptids every Wednesday, and a series exploring the various animal shelters and sanctuaries around the area every other Friday! Every Saturday, our friends at WREN and Tilted Tavern will be releasing presentations about various aspects of their job and miscellaneous animal subjects!

All of our programs will premiere on our Facebook page!

Every other week, we will also be giving out Take & Make kits! Each month will have a week for DIY pet toys or pet grass kits respectively! Supplies will be limited though, so it’s first come, first serve!

Please contact Allen McCumber at amccumber@wclibrarytn.org for any questions or feedback!

All of our library programs are sponsored by the Washington County Friends of the Library.