Radio Bristol Virtual Storytime

Join us at 11:00 a.m. twice each month for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s Virtual Story Time! In each session we will read from one or two children’s books, often including sounds or songs, learning sheets, or other related activities. Virtual Story Time is primarily geared toward children aged 3-6 years old, but may be enjoyed by older children and adults as a fun family activity. Stories have been chosen to relate to the museum’s content, musical heritage, and Appalachian culture. Each Virtual Story Time will “premiere” on Museum from Home and on the museum’s social media pages.

Reading aloud is a major factor in advancing early literacy skills in young children, helps in ongoing language development, and opens up children’s imagination.

Friday, June 4 our selection will be The Little Black Truck written by Libba Moore Gray and illustrated by Elizabeth Sayles, read with permission from Simon & Shuster.

The Little Black Truck

A charming tale depicted in luminous pastels recounts the history of a trusty pickup truck left out in the woods after it gets too old to work anymore, until the owner’s grandson restores its original beauty.

About the Author

Libba Moore Gray has been an actress, a dancer, and for twenty years a teacher of high school English and drama. Her poetry and short stories have appeared in a number of literary magazines, and Miss Tizzy was her first book for children. Ms. Gray’s four children include a businessman, a ballerina, a teacher, and a professional clown. With her husband, Robert, she makes her home in Knoxville, Tennessee.