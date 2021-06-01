Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park: History at Home





Seasonal Interpretive Programs with Slade Nakoff & Matthew Simerly June 2 – June 13

*** COVID-19 GUIDELINES: Face masks are optional on park grounds and inside park facilities. Social distancing of 6 feet is recommended. The park visitors center closes Mon. – Sat. between the hours of 11:00 and 12:00 for cleaning and disinfecting. Restrooms may close periodically for additional cleaning. ***

Programs are free of charge with a maximum attendance of 20 – Pre- registration is required

Wednesday June 2nd

1:00 a.m. “Flint and steel fire starting” –Learn how to start a fire with flint and steel – great for backpackers and hikers. Join seasonal interpretive ranger Matthew Simerly as he shows you how to make a fire quickly and easily. Matthew will show you where to find fire tinder in the woods and how to keep an ember alive until you can build a fire from it. Meet at Fort Watauga. Duration: 30-45 minutes.

Thursday June 3nd

1:00 a.m. “Meet with a continental soldier” –Come meet a continental soldier and hear about life in Washington’s Army. Hear about everyday life and duty in camp and the hardships that a common soldier would have faced. Learn reasons why he enlisted and what he fought for. See and handle the weapons and equipment that a common soldier would have used. Presented by Matthew Simerly inside Fort Watauga. Duration: 30 minutes.

Friday June 4th

10:30 a.m. “A Shoemakers Work” –There were not any Nikes during the 18th century but say hello to buckles! Slade Nakoff will be demonstrating and describing the everyday work of a cobbler during the 18th century as he begins work on a pair of colonial shoes. This event will be held inside Fort Watauga. Duration: 30 minutes.

2:00 p.m. “Evaluation of firearms” –Take a look though time and see the type of guns that the pilgrims carried compared to those used in the Civil War. Join Matthew Simerly as he explains how firearms change over time from Jamestown to Gettysburg. See a live musket fire in real life. Learn how these tools were used for hunting and war work and the history behind them. Meet on the back deck of the visitor center. Duration 20 minutes.

Saturday June 5th

1:30 p.m. “Chat with a longhunter” –Meet and talk with a longhunter as he tells why he would risk life and limb beyond the frontier hunting for over a year at a time. Hear what he does on a day-to-day basis and the dangers that he faces. Learn how the longhunters opened up the lands beyond the Appalachian Mountains for settlers to follow in their footsteps. Presented by Matthew Simerly inside Fort Watauga. Duration 30 minutes.

2:00 pm. “Casting freedom” –Join Slade Nakoff as he shows how the bullets that won the Revolution were cast. This event will be held inside Fort Watauga. Duration: 20 minutes

Sunday June 6th

10:30 a.m. “Scrimshaw, what is that?” –Join Slade Nakoff as he discusses the 18th century pastime art of scrimshaw and its history as well as demonstrating different techniques and methods. Meet in front of Fort Watauga. Duration: 30 minutes.

11:30 a.m. “Inkle loom weaving” –See how to use an inkle loom to weave a sash. Learn how early settlers wove on the frontier as seasonal interpreter Matthew Simerly demonstrates why weaving was an important skill for people by in the 18th century to the present day. Learn how to weave for a hobby or as a craft project. Meet in the Visitor Center. Duration 30 minutes.

Wednesday June 9th

10:30 a.m. “Flint and steel fire starting” –Learn how to start a fire with flint and steel – great for backpackers and hikers. Join seasonal interpretive ranger Matthew Simerly as he shows you how to make a fire quickly and easily. Matthew will show you where to find fire tinder in the woods and how to keep an ember alive until you can build a fire from it. Meet in Fort Watauga. Duration 30-45 minutes.

2:00 p.m. “Firearms of the 18th century” –Join Slade Nakoff as he demonstrates how firearms of the 18th century function as well as describes their construction. Meet in the Visitor’s Center. Duration: 20 minutes.

Thursday June 10th

10:30 a.m. “Tap and Die- a woodworkers puzzle” –Fruit presses and vises during the 18th century all required large wooden bolts. Meet Slade Nakoff at the Visitor’s Center and help him make the large wooden bolts emerge. Duration: 30-45 minutes

2:00 p.m. “Chat with a longhunter” – Meet and talk with a longhunter as he tells why he would risk life and limb beyond the frontier hunting for over a year at a time. Hear what he does on a day-to-day basis and the dangers that he faces. Learn how the longhunters opened up the lands beyond the Appalachian Mountains for settlers to follow in their footsteps. Presented by Matthew Simerly inside Fort Watauga. Duration 30 minutes.

Friday June 11th

10:30 a.m. “Evaluation of firearms” –Take a look though time and see the type of guns that the pilgrims carry compared to those used in the Civil War. Join Matthew Simerly as he explains how firearms change over time from Jamestown to Gettysburg. See a live musket fire in real life. Learn how these tools for hunting and war work and the history behind them. Meet on the deck outside of the visitor center. Duration 20 minutes.

2:00 p.m. “A Shoemakers Work” –During the 18th century shoes were a process to make. Join Slade Nakoff as he demonstrates and describes the everyday work of a cobbler during the 18th century while he continues work on a pair of colonial shoes. This event will be held inside Fort Watauga. Duration: 30 minutes.

Saturday June 12th

10:30 p.m. “A very sad violin” –The violin makes a sweet sound, but only if it is properly made. Join Slade Nakoff as he describes the work of a luthier during the 18th century while mending a violin. Meet at the Visitor’s Center. Duration: 30 minutes

2:00 pm. “Inkle loom weaving” – See how to use an inkle loom to weave a sash. Learn how early settlers wove on the frontier as seasonal interpreter Matthew Simerly demonstrates why weaving was an important skill for people by in the 18th century to the present day. Learn how to weave for a hobby or as a craft project. Meet in the Visitor Center. Duration 30 minutes.

Sunday June 13th

10:30 a.m. “Meet with a continental soldier” – Come meet a continental soldier and hear about life in Washington’s Army. Hear about everyday life and duty in camp and the hardships that a common soldier would have faced. Learn reasons why he enlisted and what he fought for. See and handle the weapons and equipment that a common soldier would have used. Presented by Matthew Simerly inside Fort Watauga. Duration: 30 minutes.

2:00 p.m. “Bread from the Fire” –Bread during the 18th century, as well as today, was a necessary component of daily life. Come inside Fort Watauga and meet Slade Nakoff at the earthen oven as he describes the daily work of a baker during the 18th century. *Guests are prohibited from consuming this program’s food at this time, so please eat beforehand* Duration: 25 minutes.

