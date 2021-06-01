Upcoming Events at The Wortham Center

Ballet Conservatory of Asheville presents La Sylphide

June 4 & 5

The company’s pre-professional program presents the story of a Scottish fairy, a young Scotsman, and ill-fated love.

WNC Dance Academy Spring Showcase

June 6

Featuring the award-winning WNCDA Performance Company and the artistry of talented academy students and choreographers.

Blue Ridge Orchestra presents String Solstice

June 20

Celebrate the solstice with the Blue Ridge Orchestra Chamber Strings. “String Solstice” honors the return of the light, of concert-making, and of BRO Music Director Milton Crotts.

Wortham Center Presents Yolanda Rabun

July 17

An evening of sultry soul and jazz with songstress Yolanda Rabun, with a happy hour celebration prior to the performance.

​Different Strokes! Performing Arts Collective presents BLVCK BRILLIANCE: A Celebration of Melanin

July 24

Join Heart & Soul Dance Company featuring Melvin AC Howell for a celebration of melanin through dance on the Diana Wortham Theatre stage.

Blue Ridge Orchestra presents Summer Winds

July 24 & 25

The BRO woodwinds and brass present a pair of joyous July evening concerts with symphonic wind repertoire, a vibraphone adaptation of Bach, and brass band selections.

Rock Cats Rescue presents The Amazing Acro-cats!

July 31 & August 1

This one-of-a-kind purrformance features talented domestic house cats that roll on balls, ride skateboards, jump through hoops and more!

Marcus Anderson presents Jazz AND Coffee Escape 2021

August 6 & 7

The world’s jazz and musical legends invite you to escape for an electric 2-day weekend.

Black Box Dance Theatre presents PATRIOT

August 14

An evening-length work of multimedia dance, theater and storytelling that is a living memorial of the service and sacrifice of US veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

MaxxMusic presents Meshell Ndegeocello

August 31

Performing songs from her album Ventriloquism, in which she pays tribute to her diverse influences — lush and investigative, subversive and sublime.

September 2-5 Using the Greek mythology of Persephone and Hades as a starting point, this play deals both directly and metaphorically with Level 1 Bipolar Disorder. Written by Travis Lowe and directed by Stephanie Hickling Beckman, this is a world premiere.